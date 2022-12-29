By Guilherme Hiray Leal · 4 min read

With the Seattle Seahawks set to host the New York Jets at Lumen Field on Sunday, it is time for some Seahawks Week 17 bold predictions for this must-win affair.

Following a promising 6-3 start, Seattle has been on a downfall. The team has lost five out of its last six games, including the last three. Most recently, the Seahawks lost to the Kansas City Chiefs, 24-10. Now, they are 7-8 and the first team out of the playoff zone. A win on Sunday is essentially a must in order to stay alive in the playoff chase.

Similar to the Seahawks, the Jets had a solid first half of the season. They are currently on a four-game losing streak and sit in last in the AFC East at 7-8. However, New York still has a chance of making the postseason, and Mike White will be back under center in this one.

With so much at stake, this game should be one of the best options to watch on Sunday. With that being said, here are three bold predictions for the Seahawks as they play the Jets in Week 17.

3. Seattle holds New York to under 100 rushing yards

Out of the many problems the Jets are facing this season, injuries are certainly up high on the list. Both Mike White and Zach Wilson suffered injuries at some point this year, creating constant change at the quarterback position. But perhaps the most impactful injury was Breece Hall’s.

The running back tore his ACL and meniscus in Week 7, ruling him out of the season. Without the rookie, New York is having a tough time on the ground.

The Jets have a bottom-10 rushing offense in the NFL this season, totaling 1,573 yards. Their 13 rushing touchdowns also place them in the bottom half of the league.

Since Hall’s injury, the team has surpassed 100 yards on the ground only three times. Additionally, the Jets have failed to reach 80 yards in five games, including their last three games.

On Sunday, New York will be facing a Seattle defense that has allowed 2,333 rushing yards, the second-worst mark in the league. As a team, Seattle actually has one of the worst defenses overall, letting opponents score 25.3 points per game.

However, the bold prediction is that the Seahawks will step up in Week 17 by holding the Jets to under 100 yards on the ground.

2. Geno Smith goes off, gets 350+ all-purpose yards

If there is one player who has been shocking the NFL this season, that player is Geno Smith. After being a backup for seven straight seasons, he won the starting job with the Russell Wilson trade.

In 2022, Smith is completing a league-high 70.7% of his pass attempts for 3,886 yards and 27 touchdowns versus nine interceptions. All of those passing numbers are the best of his career. He has also added 297 yards on the ground for a score.

His impact is not going unnoticed. At the age of 32, he was selected for his first Pro Bowl and is in contention for the NFL Comeback Player of the Year Award.

While many projected Seattle to be one of the worst teams in 2022 and Smith as one of the worst starting quarterbacks prior to the season, his elite performances are keeping the team in the playoff battle.

With so much on the line, the Seahawks will need their quarterback to play one of the best games of his career against an elite defense, and his former team to boot. The bold prediction is that Smith will go off and finish with at least 350 all-purpose yards. Not only will Seattle be in a great position to win, but Smith will cement his name as a real contender for some individual awards.

1. Seahawks win by one score

Since this game is a must for both organizations, expected them to come out firing as they try to establish early momentum. According to FanDuel, the Jets are the favorite to win the contest. Currently, the spread is -1.5. This means that most people believe this should be a close game. Because of that, this could come down to the kickers in the fourth quarter and big stops from the defenses.

All things considered, the bold prediction is that the Seahawks will win this game in thrilling fashion. At most, this will be a one-touchdown game. With this result, Seattle will stay alive in the playoff race in the NFC while New York will be in a tough position in the AFC, maybe even officially out of contention in case the Miami Dolphins win in Week 17.