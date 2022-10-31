‘We’ll smack you in the face’: Seahawks DE warns for rest of NFL

Speaking with Ian Furness about how it felt to record a big-time stop on a scrambling Daniel Jones on 3rd-and-9 at the 8:30 mark in the fourth quarter to force the Giants to punt down seven, Harris made a bold declaration that will fire up Seattle Seahawks fans like nothing else.

“This is the best record I’ve had in my career, I’ll be d*mned if I let this go to waste, do you know what I mean?” Harris boldly declared. “You can control your effort, you know what I mean? And do you know what happened? We got off of the field, so that’s all that matters; we got the W, we got off the field, and that’s what we need. You need plays, someone has to make them.”

When Furness followed up, asking Harris how he feels knowing that many wrote off Pete Carroll the coach after trading away Russell Wilson, Harris laughed off the assertion.

“Hey he (Carol) might be in his prime, you know what I mean? Harris asked rhetorically. “Here’s the thing, it’s easy for internet coaches and everyone outside of the organization to write people off and say this, say that, but you’re not in the building working with us every day. And, you know, all we need is us. Write us off if you want to, we’ll smack you in the face.”

Is Carroll, who turned 71 back in September and won his first national championship at USC almost 20 years ago in his prime? Eh, probably not, but his ability to turn a team near-universally expected to struggle as they work through finding out if Drew Lock is a franchise-caliber quarterback into a legit contender for the NFC West with Geno Smith under center deserves a heap of praise, even if the season doesn’t end with the second Super Bowl victory of Carroll’s career with the Seattle Seahawks.

