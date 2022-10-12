Pete Carroll’s bonkers Drew Lock comments amid Geno Smith breakout season for Seahawks

Geno Smith’s breakout season for the Seattle Seahawks has been one of the biggest surprise storylines in the NFL this year. While Geno is proving his campaign isn’t a flaw, he may have a ways to go until he’s made a true believer out of head coach Pete Carroll. Carroll dropped some surprising comments about backup quarterback Drew Lock, suggesting that the Seahawks’ preseason quarterback competition may be returning to the fold based on Lock’s showing in practice. Via Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic, Carroll was full of praise for Lock and even suggested he could make a push for Smith’s job.

Pete Carroll: Drew Lock 'nipping at Geno's heels' https://t.co/hlJgH6Is8G — NBC Sports EDGE Football (@NBCSEdgeFB) October 12, 2022

“He’s doing everything we could ask of him right now,” Carroll said of Smith. “It’s good, too, that he’s got Drew [Lock] nipping at his heels every day in practice. Every day in practice, Drew does stuff. He’s got good stuff going right there in support of what Geno does. It just keeps everybody on their toes. It’s the whole thing about competition; it’s good and we like (that) it continues to be this way.”

Of course, Lock and Smith were embroiled in a quarterback competition during camp, and had the former not contracted COVID-19, there’s a chance he could have won out the starting role. The unfortunate timing of his illness secured the gig for Smith, who has done nothing to relinquish his grasp on the position.

Despite Smith being one of the most productive quarterbacks in the league this year, Carroll alluded to the QB competition being very much alive, dropping heaps of praise onto Lock. While this could just be a poorly veiled tactic from Pete Carroll to ensure Smith stays motivated, it’s a bonkers comment nonetheless.

Barring an injury, there’s absolutely no reason that Drew Lock should even sniff the field in favor of Geno Smith at this juncture.