SEC and Big Ten form a super alliance to take on issues

One of the biggest concerns fans have about the state of college sports is that a select group of conferences are gaining too much power and influence over the entire industry. Those fears are unlikely to be allayed following this latest development. The SEC and Big Ten are forming a joint advisory group that serves the purpose of addressing the most important issues confronting the industry today, per Yahoo Sports' Ross Dellenger.

This massive alliance between two behemoths comes after each league scored massive expansion coups and signed new media rights deals, which adds to speculation that the NCAA is losing its grip as a governing body. The architects of this union insist that their intention is to construct a more functional landscape that benefits all involved.

“From our perspective, we have a lot that is linked to the NCAA,” SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey told Dellenger. “We want to see a healthy national organization. I think that’s very much a need…We’re going to have conversations about what might a path forward mean for college sports.”

Big Ten Commissioner Tony Petitti, who took over the post last April, echoed Sankey's sentiment and reiterated the pressing need of this committee. “You can see the pace that others are getting involved in college athletics is increasing,” he said. “So the pace of solutions to the problems being identified has to increase.”

Those aforementioned problems presumably center around how to regulate Name Image Likeness deals (NIL), a topic that is becoming substantially more prevalent after recent NCAA investigations. This group comprised of university presidents, chancellors and athletic directors will ideally be able to formulate a concise and effective blueprint for the future of college football and college sports as a whole.

But the public will remain skeptical until proven otherwise.