Published December 2, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey recently said that Tennessee and Alabama football deserve College Football Playoff consideration. He added that LSU also should merit consideration if they defeat Georgia, per Ross Dellenger.

“I look at the rigor of our league, and we have teams ranked No. 6 and No. 7 that merit consideration and I’m confident will be given consideration,” Sankey said, via si.com. “I respect Ohio State, too, and the tough game against Michigan. Our teams had two close losses both on the road, Alabama and Tennessee. I think those two teams are viable. If we’re going to talk about considerations for the Playoff, I’ve got a team that would have the best win of the year tomorrow if it wins. It would have to be in consideration. We’ve trusted the selection committee. We will continue to do that.”

Tennessee has a strength of schedule argument. Alabama football has a similar argument as well. The odds of LSU getting in are slim, but a win over Georgia would be impressive without question.

Ohio State is also very much alive. Their only defeat came against a top-tier Michigan team. But there is a small chance that Alabama football could leapfrog Ohio State in the rankings. However, the odds of that occurring are slim.

Nick Saban previously made a College Football Playoff plea for Alabama football. His argument was that the Crimson Tide have dropped 2 games to top-10 opponents by narrow margins.

It will be interesting to see where these teams end up ahead of the College Football Playoff.