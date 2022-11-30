Published November 30, 2022

By Tim Capurso · 2 min read

The College Football Playoff rankings dropped once again on Tuesday night, with little surprises within the top-six teams, as Georgia, Michigan, TCU, USC, Ohio State and Alabama comprised the top teams in the nation.

However, committee chair Boo Corrigan’s comments indicate that college football fans could be in for a surprise, mainly in the form of this wild Alabama-Ohio State scenario. Corrigan was asked if Ohio State would remain ahead of Alabama in the rankings, even though neither team plays this weekend.

Corrigan’s answer might surprise you, per The Athletic.

“That’s not necessarily the case.”

Is Boo Corrigan suggesting that Alabama football could leapfrog Ohio State in the rankings next week?

Of course, Corrigan could simply be indicating that neither team can add to their resumes because they’re not playing.

But it sounds like the College Football Playoff chair is giving Alabama fans the slightest hope in a season that has seen their national championship hopes all but vanish.

And yet, here is Corrigan, seemingly leaving the backdoor open for Alabama.

The Crimson Tide would need an awful lot to happen- and by an awful lot we mean pure chaos- for them to even have a chance at a College Football Playoff spot.

After all, no two-loss team has ever made the Playoff. Alabama football head coach Nick Saban would certainly love for his team to be the first, as he recently made the case for his team’s berth into the top-four.

If pure chaos ensures on Friday and Saturday, remember the College Football Playoff chair’s words.