The Southeastern Conference (SEC) has become a powerhouse in both college football and college basketball. The LSU Tigers baseball team also won in college baseball and the women's team won with Angel Reese becoming a sensation. As a result, Commissioner Greg Sankey has been rewarded with a contract extension that will run through 2028, as reported by the official SEC website. Sankey has held the position since 2015, so this extension will give him more than a decade worth of time running the SEC.

After the extension, Greg Sankey expressed his gratitude for being a part of the SEC:

“I am grateful for the continued opportunity to serve and support the universities and student-athletes of the Southeastern Conference and I appreciate the confidence placed in me by the SEC's presidents and chancellors. I look forward to working with the leaders of our member universities as we meet the challenges ahead for college athletics, seek to sustain the success of our Conference and fulfill our mission to provide our young people with the opportunity to grow academically and challenge themselves through elite competition.”

Sankey has done many wonderful things during his time with the SEC, and the football conference is set for expansion in 2024 with Oklahoma and Texas making their way to the SEC in a shift in college football. He also landed a 10-year deal with Walt Disney that allows ABC and ESPN to have exclusive broadcast rights for football and basketball, and with the SEC being one of the best in both sports, that's a massive deal.

Before Sankey came to the SEC, he was commissioner of the Southland Conference for seven years, but he has worked for the SEC in some capacity since 2002.