By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

The Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns are still members of the Big 12, but it’s no longer a secret that they will most likely shift conference allegiances from the Big 12 to the SEC. The expectation is that that the transfer will come to fruition in 2025, but that could come even earlier, sources tell the Action Network.

There is “growing sentiment” and “momentum” for Oklahoma and Texas to leave the Big 12 a year early and join the SEC in 2024, industry sources told Action Network. The Big 12’s current Grant of Rights expires July 1, 2025. Oklahoma and Texas have indicated they are committed to remaining in the Big 12 until then before moving to the SEC for the 2025 season. However, that timetable has since been accelerated and could even get completed by next month, sources said.

It doesn’t sound that such an early move from the Big 12 to the SEC by Oklahoma and Texas is close to happening, but there are some elements that could make the said schools’ transfer get expedited. Among the factors mentioned by The Action Network is if the Big 12 welcomed four teams in 2023 and if the Big Ten expanded into 16 teams.

In addition, exiting the Big 12 would require Oklahoma and Texas to pay fees, which could also depend on the outcome of ESPN’s TV rights deal negotiation with the conference.

Big 12 bylaws require Oklahoma and Texas to pay an exit fee the sum of the league’s distribution for two years — which is about $84 million per school, sources said. Historically, when a school leaves a conference, that exit fee is negotiated down to about 60%, meaning OU and Texas could possibly get out for about $50 million each.

Once Oklahoma and Texas eventually leave the Big 12 and join the SEC officially, the world of college sports will never look the same.