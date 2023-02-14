News broke recently that the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners had reached an agreement to leave the Big 12 early and depart for the SEC. All in all, the two programs will pay out somewhere in the neighborhood of $100 million to the Big 12 for their departure.

Their arrival in the SEC marks the first change to the conference’s lineup since Missouri and Texas A&M made the same jump in 2012, and it signals a shift in SEC scheduling procedure. For the last 30 or so years, the SEC has operated on a two-division model. Going forward, the conference seems likely to ditch divisions altogether.

The current scheduling model creates the unfortunate side effect that some schools almost never play each other. The most likely model for scheduling into the future involves each school playing nine conference games with three permanent opponents, thus ensuring that everyone plays everyone every other year.

Some specific matchups are even more eagerly anticipated than other under this exciting new framework. Let’s take a look at a few of them.

3. Texas vs. Oklahoma

Naturally, the Red River Rivalry will always be a big affair, especially now that it’s an SEC game. However, it comes in third because it’s already played every year. Nonetheless, it’s an incredibly captivating rivalry with about as much history as any rivalry in the country, if not more.

It’s nice to finally have this game be within the confines of the SEC, but as mentioned, it’s never gone anywhere unlike other matchups, so it’s less interesting of a prospect.

2. Texas vs. Arkansas

Texas vs. Arkansas is a rivalry that’s long been dormant, with the two former Southwest Conference foes meeting 79 times overall, but just six times since 1991. The most recent matchup was actually this past season, with Arkansas picking up a 41-20 home win over the Longhorns.

For a rivalry that was played non-stop every season from 1932-1991, it’s a shame it went quiet. However, with Texas moving to the SEC, this is one of two former rivalries set to be renewed. The other one we’ll get to in a moment.

This one, however, while being the lesser of the two, has just as much history. Current students at either school aren’t old enough to remember it being a yearly fixture like they are with the other, but they will get to experience it just like their parents did.

Texas and Arkansas is one of those rivalries that when it does come around feels absolutely classic, and now it’s back for real.

1. Texas vs. Texas A&M

Could it be anything else?

The definitive battle for the Lone Star State. 118 meetings, and none since 2011. Ryan Tannehill and Colt McCoy were the starting quarterbacks, and Justin Tucker kicked the game winning field goal. That’s how long this historic matchup has been asleep. Now, it will be awoken.

Texas and Texas A&M are incredibly likely to be designated as permanent opponents of one another, ensuring the game comes annually once more.

The scenes at the first matchup between the two schools in 13 years will be absolutely electric. Not to mention, both programs could have incredibly talented teams, built through the vast financial resources available to both. Whether it’s in College Station or Austin, this is must-watch football.

Everything from university negotiations to state legislation has been attempted to bring back this game, to no avail. Now it’s not just back, it’s back for good, benefitting all college football fans in the process.