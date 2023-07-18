With two episodes left, Secret Invasion still has enough room to make its final installment work to stick the landing. While Loki and WandaVision delivered satisfying conclusions for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there's still a chance it can flounder like She-Hulk: Attorney at Law or Ms. Marvel did. In any case, MCU fans must take a look at these bold predictions for the Secret Invasion finale and learn if they'll hold any weight in the coming weeks.

Secret Invasion: 4 bold predictions for the MCU series' season 1 finale

4. The true James Rhodes' fate will be revealed

Although he was portrayed by a different actor back then, James Rhodes has been among the very few characters that have been active since Iron Man, the first MCU film in 2008. It doesn't make sense at all to replace him with a Skrull all this time, and not explain what really happened to him.

The Secret Invasion finale is expected to shed more light on this matter, including when he was taken by Skrulls and where he is at this point in time. Also, the final episode must also lead toward Rhodes' future appearances, most notably in Armor Wars. One thing is for sure, though. The real Rhodes we're going to see next time is going to be an angry one after everything he went through with the Skrulls.

3. Nick Fury is good again with the U.S. Government

Fury's alleged involvement in the Moscow bombing has not only placed him in a bad light with the United States government, it also attracted the attention of several European nations. That's why in episode 2, the Skrull posing as James Rhodes terminated Fury from active service and severed any ties between him and the government.

One big prediction for the Secret Invasion finale is that Fury will be exonerated and his reputation be cleansed once again. As seen in The Marvels' trailer, Fury is aboard a SABER space station, presumably running the whole operation. Connecting the dots, it would seem that the former SHIELD Director is going to clean his name after the Skrulls did him dirty in this MCU series.

2. President Ritson will die or be replaced

At the time of Secret Invasion, President Ritson is sitting as leader of the free world while Rhodes is serving him as a close and trusted advisor. Last we saw him, Fury was rescuing him from Gravik and his men posing as Russians. With only two episodes left, there's a big chance either Gravik or another Skrull will succeed in killing him, or he gets replaced as president of the United States.

This is proven to be true since Marvel has confirmed that Thunderbolt Ross, played by Harrison Ford, is going to be the president in Captain America: Brave New World. With that tiny detail in mind, there's really no way Ritson is going to be the leader of the free world after Secret Invasion is done on Disney Plus.

1. The Skrulls will carry on to future MCU projects

In Secret Invasion episode 2, Talos admitted that there are around one million Skrulls living on Earth. This admission takes Fury by surprise as the implications of such a big group of aliens can be catastrophic for everyone.

The thing is, even if Secret Invasion ends with Gravik defeated and Fury triumphant, it's going to take a big solution to either prevent the Skrulls from becoming aggressive again or help them leave for another planet. In any case, the fallout to this series might allow several of these aliens to continue being present in the upcoming MCU projects. It's not hard to imagine they would appear in Phase 5, 6, or even beyond, especially with Fury leading SABER in The Marvels.

Secret Invasion has two more episodes left before it wraps up on Disney Plus. Stay tuned to ClutchPoints Entertainment to know how this MCU series ends and if any of these bold predictions actually become a reality.