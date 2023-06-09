As they say, you miss 100% of the shots you don't take — and even a superstar as big as Selena Gomez is not above shooting her shot with random strangers.

In a new video posted on Gomez's TikTok, the star is shown watching a soccer game before exclaiming, “I'm single. I'm just a little high-maintenance. But I'll love you so much.” The caption reads, “The struggle man lol.”The star was obviously poking fun at herself, but at least the 30-year-old can have a laugh over her current romantic life.

Selena Gomez first gained popularity for starring as Alex Russo on Disney Channel's hit show, Wizards of Waverly Place. The series was so popular that it even spawned a spinoff film, Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie. She also crossed over into other Disney Channel shows such as Hannah Montana and The Suite Life on Deck. Since then, she has had roles in the Hotel Transylvania franchise, Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising, and Dolittle, and was the subject of a very intimate documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me.

Her biggest breakout role outside of Wizards of Waverly Place, however, has been Only Murders in the Building. Gomez stars alongside Martin Short and Steve Martin in the Hulu series that has won several Emmys. A third season is set to premiere this August. She also hosts Selena + Chef and will move to Food Network to be involved in a few more series. She also appeared in an episode of the documentary series Dear… for Apple TV+. She's also in production on the film Emilia Perez with Zoe Saldaña.

Only Murders in the Building Season 3 will premiere on August 8.