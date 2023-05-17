Selena Gomez is once again in the kitchen cooking up some major news: She’s joining Food Network.

Food Network announced on May 17 that Gomez would be getting two new series on the uber-popular network channel. The first series will be a “celebration-focused” series just in time for the holidays and the second is an untitled series that will see her travel and meet some of the best chefs in the world and visit their own personal kitchens. Both projects are being produced by July Moon Productions and The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC) and are a part of Sony Pictures Television for Food Network.

The news comes shortly after Gomez’s Emmy-nominated HBO Max series titled Selena + Chef aired its fourth season on the streaming service. That series saw Gomez cooking a new cuisine from her own home and featured various guest stars ranging from the likes of Ayesha Curry to Rachel Ray to Gordon Ramsay. The series began in August 2020, right in the midst of the pandemic, and has been a staple of HBO Max (and now Max) programming since its inception.

Selena Gomez has a variety of projects in the works, but her most notable project in recent years is Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building. Gomez serves as an executive producer on the Emmy-winning series and stars alongside Steven Martin and Martin Short. Amy Ryan and Cara Delevingne also starred in various episodes throughout the first two seasons of the show. A third season is set to premiere on August 8.