A major legal shift hit WWE after the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland allowed most claims in the “Ring Boys” lawsuit to move forward, per DICELLO LEVITT. Judge James K. Bredar determined that the survivors presented enough detail about WWE’s duty and knowledge to justify the next phase. The ruling keeps the spotlight on allegations that have waited decades for a full examination and sets the stage for the discovery process.

Attorneys from DiCello Levitt, who represent the eight plaintiffs, called the ruling a meaningful step for the survivors. Greg Gutzler said the decision confirms the importance of hearing their accounts in court. He emphasized that discovery will allow the legal team to gather documents and testimony that outline who knew about the abuse and how it continued for so long. Adam Prom added that the survivors carried this weight alone for years and that the firm intends to fight for accountability.

What the Survivors Allege

According to the complaint, WWE employees targeted underaged boys who worked at events as “Ring Boys.” The boys often came from vulnerable circumstances and faced grooming, exploitation, and sexual abuse by ringside announcer Melvin Phillips Jr. and another executive. The abuse occurred at arenas and hotels tied to WWE events, and survivors say it happened in plain view of leadership and wrestlers.

The filing states that WWE leaders, including Vince and Linda McMahon, knew about Phillips’s behavior yet failed to stop it. The survivors argue that this lack of action allowed the abuse to continue across multiple years. As discovery begins, the case will focus on uncovering internal knowledge, overlooked warnings, and the structure that allowed the pattern to remain in place.

The litigation team includes Greg Gutzler, Adam Prom, Mark DiCello, Bobby DiCello, Emma Bruder, and William H. “Billy” Murphy Jr., representing the group as the case advances.