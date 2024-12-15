The Ottawa Senators made a major goaltending move during the summer, acquiring former Boston Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark in a blockbuster deal that sent Joonas Korpisalo back to the Bruins in return.

The move of Korpisalo was especially notable for the Senators, who had signed him to a 5-year contract during the 2023 offseason but dealt him away after he struggled heavily in 2023-24.

During Saturday night's game at Canadian Tire Center between the Senators and visiting Pittsburgh Penguins, Ullmark wowed the crowd in attendance and fans all across social media after he robbed former Senators captain and Norris Trophy-winning defenseman Erik Karlsson with a crazy stick save:

https://x.com/Senators/status/1868091709101387968

And immediately, fans began voicing their excitement and disbelief over the incredible, highlight reel-worthy save that will have hockey fans buzzing.

“He should be starting every damn game. This team plays significantly better when he’s in net! Obviously he will need days off but he should be playing almost every game,” wrote @MVJUDGE99.

“Linus committing robbery, love it,” wrote @rpeddle79.

“NAH THAT WAS ABSURD” exclaimed @senstalk_.

“I don't think this got the love it deserved from the broadcasters. Madness, this was. Madness!!” exclaimed @Ottawan81.

“In Linus we trust!” wrote @BMaseSens.

“That was filthy!! OUTSTANDING!!!” added @Hulkgod75.

Ullmark's save, which took place midway through the first period, helped preserve a Senators 1-0 lead into the dressing room for the first intermission.

The Senators signed Linus Ullmark to a four-year contract shortly after trading for him

Ullmark, who co-won the William Jennings Trophy with former Bruins teammate Jeremy Swayman during the 2022-23 NHL season, signed a four-year contract with the Senators shortly after being acquired via trade.

After the deal was signed, Ullmark looked back with fondness at his career to that point while keeping an eye on things to come.

“It sort of like a surreal feeling just because I'm still processing the whole thing,” Linus Ullmark said, via NHL.com. “I saw my family now when they came in. I almost had tears in my eyes because it's such a monumental thing. Looking back throughout my career, there's been a lot of hardships. There's been a lot of things that I probably wouldn't like to relive, but I did it.”

Entering Saturday night's game, Ullmark had a record of 9-7-2.