The NHL Trade Deadline is just a day away now, but many big moves are already being made across the league. One of the more surprising moves saw the ottawa senators acquire Jakob Chychrun from the Arizona Coyotes in exchange for their 2023 first-round pick and two future second rounders. And it looks like Claude Giroux may have played a big role in the deal getting made.

The Senators currently don’t even find themselves in position to make the playoffs, but they are just five points behind the Pittsburgh Penguins for the final Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference, and decided to make a big move to add a solid young defender. This move has certainly made the Sens better on the ice for the time being, and the players, led by Giroux, may have pushed the front office to make this big trade.

Via TSN 1200:

“Dorion – we owe it to our players to do something to help the push. Our players said please do something. I also made a promise to Claude Giroux to get something done.”

It’s clear that the Senators players have a lot of confidence in themselves to go on a bit of a run down the stretch of the season, so why shouldn’t the front office feel the same way? It’s not as if Chychrun is a rental either, as he is just 24 years old and could end up being a key piece in Ottawa’s future. Overall, this figures to be a very beneficial deal for several reasons, and it will be interesting to see if they end up going on a playoff run as a result of this.