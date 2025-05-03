The Ottawa Senators are now eliminated from the Stanley Cup Playoffs, which means the focus turns to the offseason. One of their best players, Jake Sanderson, has received an invite to play for Team USA at the upcoming IIHF World Championship, but he's declined it, as reported by Claire Hanna.

Sanderson spoke on the decision:

“I just think it was a long season, I love representing my country and hopefully I have more opportunities in the future.”

Sanderson also played for the Americans at the 4 Nations after replacing the injured Quinn Hughes on the USA roster. That was a dogfight of a tournament where the States lost to Canada in the final, and Sanderson also suited up in 80 games for the Senators in 2024-25, scoring 11 goals and tallying 46 assists. It was a career year for the youngster.

Considering he's only 22, there are undoubtedly many years ahead for the Whitefish, Montana native to play for his country. Right now isn't the time, especially since the World Championship begins in less than a week.

Also, the Senators would likely want Sanderson to rest up after a long, grueling season. He's undoubtedly one of their most important players for the future and a building block. Sanderson did his part in the six-game series against the Toronto Maple Leafs, contributing three points.

There are definitely some notable names on the USA roster for this month's event. The likes of Tage Thompson, Conor Garland, Jeremy Swayman, and Logan Cooley will play for the Americans. Brady Skjei, who is born in 1994, is the oldest player in the squad.

Sanderson is already solidifying himself as one of the top defencemen in the NHL, and there's absolutely no doubt we'll see him in the stars and stripes again. But for now, he'll be cheering on Team USA from afar while getting much-needed rest.