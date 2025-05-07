The Ottawa Senators lost to the Toronto Maple Leafs in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. After losing the first three games of the series, they fought back with two big wins to force a Game 6. The Senators lost that game, but look toward the offseason and should see plenty of trade opportunities. Who should they add to the roster to fully open their competitive window?

Last year, the Senators had one thing on their offseason trade wishlist: a goalie. Minutes before Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final began, they made a trade with the Boston Bruins to get Linus Ullmark. That trade worked out perfectly, as Ullmark carried them through the regular season and played five solid games in the postseason. Now, general manager Steve Staios has an opportunity to make more offseason trades to improve their roster.

Many players with trade protection have Canadian markets on their no-trade lists. That makes offseason trades harder for the Senators. So, who should they target?

The Senators bring back a fan favorite

During one of the home playoff games against the Maple Leafs, former Senators goalie Craig Anderson led the crowd in a rendition of the “Pageau” song. For the uninitiated, it puts former Ottawa center JG Pageau's name into the “Ole” song. When he scored four goals against the Rangers in the playoffs in 2017, that song echoed throughout Canada's capital. Now, they have a chance to bring a fan favorite home.

The Senators traded Pageau to the New York Islanders at the 2020 NHL Trade Deadline. He immediately signed a five-year extension that ends after next season. With new management coming onto Long Island and a number one overall pick potentially taking his spot in the lineup, Pageau should be available.

Of all of the players in the league with a no-trade clause to go to the Senators, Pageau is the most likely to waive. His clause is modified, so Ottawa may not even be on his no-fly list. But if they are, a chance to go home could be attractive. This would help Ottawa's penalty kill, which struggled in the playoffs, and improve their center depth.

A big defenseman is the big offseason catch

There is one player that could get moved this offseason that could change the entire NHL landscape. Rasmus Andersson is entering the last year of his contract with the Calgary Flames and is one of the elite defensive defensemen in the league. The Senators already have an expensive blue line, with Thomas Chabot and Jake Sanderson already making over $8 million per season. But with the salary cap projected to explode, Ottawa can spend big to lock it down on the blue line.

The Flames are not guaranteed to trade Andersson this offseason. They should want to work out an extension with their top defender, especially considering their surprising playoff push this year. But if it does not work out, the Senators could trade a bevy of picks and prospects to land Andersson.

This would be the riskiest move the Senators can make. Dealing a young forward like Ridly Greig, their 2025 first-round pick, and prospect Carter Yakemchuk should get it done. This is an insane package to give up, but it could help launch them into true Cup contention.

Adding another young forward to the lineup

Rarely does a player of Marco Rossi's caliber get traded years before they hit unrestricted free agency. But because of the Wild's current and impending cap crunch, Rossi could get traded this offseason. Teams that are older and looking to add a young forward to their core are more likely to trade for Rossi. But if Staios is looking to add another top-end goal scorer, the Senators could pay up to snag him.

In the last two years, Rossi has scored 45 goals in 164 games, and he has not turned 24 years old yet. The Senators would have to give him a new contract, but they should have enough room to do it. That would be especially true if they deal Shane Pinto, who could be a good fit in Minnesota. They should be looking for solid value at a low cap hit, which Pinto defines.

The Senators could be making a big offseason trade. But who is the best fit on their roster?