Who knows how good this North Carolina football team will be this season, but the Tar Heels are definitely going to be one of the most-watched teams in the country. Bill Belichick is the new head coach at North Carolina, and he has been dominating headlines all offseason. Most of the talk has more to do with his relationship with 24-year-old Jordon Hudson than football, but still, people are eager to see how Belichick and the Tar Heels perform this season.

Bill Belichick is one of the best football coaches of all time, but he has never coached at the college level. Last season, the North Carolina football team finished with a 6-7 overall record, and Belichick was brought in to improve that. Here is a look at the Tar Heels' 2025 schedule with predictions for each game:

Week 1: vs. TCU

The North Carolina football team opens up the season with a very intriguing non-conference matchup. This game will go down on Memorial Day (Monday, September 1st), and TCU will be coming to Chapel Hill. These teams are expected to be very similar next year as the line on the game is currently even. It's going to a close game, but the home atmosphere will be enough to anchor the Tar Heels to victory.

WIN

Week 2: @ Charlotte

North Carolina has an interesting matchup in Week 2 as well as the team will hit the road to take on Charlotte. It's rare to see a power conference team like the Tar Heels travel for a game like this, but it will still be in North Carolina, so it will probably end up looking like a home game for the Tar Heels. This one should be a pretty easy win.

WIN

Week 3: vs. Richmond

The Tar Heels will be back at home in Week 3 with Richmond coming to town. This is one of the easiest games that the team has on the schedule, so North Carolina should cruise to victory to improve to 3-0.

WIN

Week 4: @ UCF

North Carolina will finish its non-conference schedule with another game against a Big 12 team. The Tar Heels will hit the road to take on UCF, a team that struggled mightily last year. The Knights finished with a 4-8 record, and they aren't expected to be great this year either. Being at home will help, but North Carolina will find a way to get to 4-0 heading into ACC play.

WIN

Week 5: BYE

Week 6: vs. Clemson

The Tar Heels have a bye before starting conference play, and that will be big ahead of this huge showdown at home against Clemson. This crowd will be rowdy, especially if the Tar Heels manage to bring a perfect record into the game. The Tigers are the favorite in the ACC, however, and they will hand Bill Belichick his first college loss.

LOSS

Week 7: BYE

Week 8: @ Cal

This schedule lines up a bit funky with another bye week coming after the Clemson game. The Tar Heels will hit the road after that to take on Cal. The Golden Bears had a solid season last year for their standard, but they lost some really good talent. They are going to take a step back this season, and North Carolina will find a way to get the win on the road.

WIN

Week 9: vs. Virginia

Virginia is a team that typically struggles in the ACC and that will likely be the case once again this season. If this game was on the road it might be a little bit tricky, but it should be a win for the North Carolina football team.

Week 10: @ Syracuse

Syracuse will be an interesting team to watch this year. The Orange were one of the best teams in the ACC last season, but quarterback Kyle McCord will be difficult to replace. Still, Syracuse should be a solid team once again, and North Carolina will be on the road for this one. The Orange will defend home turf.

LOSS

Week 11: vs. Stanford

Stanford won just three games a year ago, and it is expected to be one of the worst teams in the ACC this year. Crazy things happen in college football, but this should definitely be a win for Bill Belichick and his Tar Heels. It would be a major disappointment if they lose this one at home.

WIN

Week 12: @ Wake Forest

The last three games of the season are all rivalry matchups for North Carolina against teams from the Tar Heel State. First up is a road matchup against Wake Forest. The Demon Deacons only won four games last year, but they will be at home in this one. The Tar Heels should be the better team, but they are going to slip up and lose a game that they are favored to win at some point. It might be this one.

LOSS

Week 13: vs. Duke

Up next in this three-game rivalry stretch is Duke. The Blue Devils and Tar Heels have the best college basketball rivalry in the country, but things aren't quite as heated on the Gridiron. Still, these two schools don't like each other at all, and this is a very important game every year. The Blue Devils won nine games a year ago, so this won't be an easy matchup for North Carolina. Still, the Tar Heels will get it done on their home turf.

WIN

Week 14: @ NC State



This one got chippy last season when NC State planted a flag on the North Carolina football field. The Tar Heels will be thinking about that all year long, and they will be looking to get revenge. Well, unfortunately for them, it's not going to happen this year. The Wolfpack will come to play in front of their home crowd, and they will pick up another rivalry win.

LOSS

FINAL RECORD: 8-4, 4-4 ACC

Overall, year one of the Bill Belichick era in Chapel Hill will be a solid one. The North Carolina football team won just six games a year ago, and this schedule shapes up nicely for improvements to be made.