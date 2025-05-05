The Ottawa Senators are fresh off their first-round playoff exit at the hands of the Toronto Maple Leafs. However, the Senators didn't waste any time starting their offseason, signing Nikolas Matinpalo to a two-year contract extension on Monday afternoon. The 26-year-old Finnish defenseman played pro in Liiga in his home country for five years before signing with the Senators before the 2023-24 season.

Matinpalo played 67 games in the American Hockey League in his first season, but did get four games early in the season with the Senators. He wasn't ready for the NHL level yet, which meant he spent the rest of the year in Belleville. He also spent the first 24 games of the 2024-25 season in Belleville, but finally received his full-time call-up before a January 7 date with the Detroit Red Wings.

Matinpalo spent the rest of the year in Ottawa, including playing all six games in the Sens' postseason matchup with the Leafs. He formed a niche as the team's reliable, depth defenseman and can claim that role for years on a team with plenty of mobile offensive defensemen. Matinpalo's successes in the NHL didn't go unnoticed, as he also played in some other meaningful games this season.

Senators defenseman received 4 Nations Face-Off nod

Team Finland was heavily depleted due to injuries entering the 4 Nations Face-Off. Due to the tournament rules, they had to fill out their team with NHL players. This meant Matinpalo could get the nod to play with his home country. He played a significant role, and his performance in that tournament gave him a firmer place in the Ottawa lineup.

Fans were impressed by Matinpalo's ability to play crucial minutes against some of the world's best players. He is now viewed as a reliable piece of the Senators' lineup and will also represent his country at the upcoming Men's World Championship. Once Finland's defensemen are back available, it'll be interesting to see if he gets a look at making the Olympic roster next season.

Nevertheless, the Senators see him as a piece of their blue line as they attempt to bounce back next season and make a deeper run at the Stanley Cup.