The Ottawa Senators will look to build on their noteworthy 2024-25 NHL campaign, where they made the Stanley Cup playoffs for the first time since 2017.

Although they lasted just a round in the 2025 postseason, they proved that they are a capable bunch who could be a perennial playoff team.

But whether their short-term future would include veteran forward Claude Giroux in the mix or not is something that remains to be seen.

Giroux, however, appears to have the attention of the Senators, as he approaches the end of his current contract with the team. The seven-time NHL All-Star, who signed a three-year contract worth $19.5 million with Ottawa in 2022, is said to be already in the early stages of an extension deal negotiation with the Senators, per David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period.

“Both the Senators and Giroux have expressed interest in keeping their relationship going and as Pagnotta reported, contract talks are now underway, though there is still work to be done,” the Fourth Period wrote.

Giroux turned 37 years old last January, but he showed that he's still capable of keeping up with the pace in the league with a respectable individual performance in the 2024-25 season. He scored 15 goals and recorded 35 assists for 50 points this season for Ottawa. Giroux also remains a durable asset, as he's missed just a game in the last three seasons.

The Senators have a projected cap space of $16.67 million for the coming 2025-26 season, so there's some budge for the team to allocate for a potential new contract for Giroux, who had a goal and four assists in six games in the 2025 postseason.

In the event that Giroux and the Senators fail to come up with a new contract, there shouldn't be a lack of interest in him from other teams looking for another skater in the NHL free agency. His veteran presence in the locker room and experience can benefit a young team or a playoff contender.

Selected in the first round (22nd overall) of the 2006 NHL draft by the Philadelphia Flyers, Giroux has collected 365 goals and 751 assists through 1,263 games with Philly, Florida Panthers and Ottawa.