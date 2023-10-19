Following an NHL career that spanned 20 years, goaltender Craig Anderson is officially hanging up his pads. The 42-year-old will sign a one-day contract with the Ottawa Senators next Tuesday ahead of their game against the Buffalo Sabres, according to Darren Dreger, allowing Anderson to retire with the team he spent half of his career with. The Sabres happen to be the final NHL team he played for.

Anderson appeared in 709 NHL games, 435 of them with the Senators. He played over 40,000 minutes and made over 12,000 saves. He finishes his career with 319 wins, one of 39 goalies in NHL history with at least 300 wins.

Anderson announced his retirement after the final start of his career last season with the Sabres, an overtime win over the Senators in April. He made 24 starts and appeared in 26 games during his last NHL season.

Anderson also played in 48 Stanley Cup playoff games throughout his career and was an integral part of the 2016-17 Senators who came one win shy of an Eastern Conference title. Ottawa's season ended in heartbreaking fashion with a double-overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Final. Anderson made 39 saves in over 85 minutes of game time.

Anderson finished fourth in Vezina Trophy voting twice in his career for the league's top goalie. He was an MVP candidate for Ottawa in 2013, finishing 12th in voting for the Hart Memorial Trophy that season.

It's only fitting that Craig Anderson officially ends his career with the team he had the most success with. Senators fans will surely give him a warm sendoff as he says goodbye next Tuesday.