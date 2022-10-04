Senators receive major Cam Talbot blow ahead of 2022-23 NHL season

The Ottawa Senators acquired Cam Talbot hoping he would be the last line of defense for a potential playoff team this season. On Monday, the team learned their playoff push will have to begin without their new netminder.

The team announced Talbot will miss five to seven weeks because of an upper-body injury. In a corresponding move, the Senators claimed goaltender Magnus Hellberg off waivers from the Seattle Kraken.

Talbot suffered the injury during practice on Thursday. He reportedly had a puck get caught under his equipment. The Senators believed the injury to be minor at first, and the situation obviously escalated from there.

The bulk of the goaltending duties will likely fall on Anton Forsberg for now. Hellberg should serve as Forsberg’s backup. Forsberg joined the Senators last season after he was claimed off waivers from the Winnipeg Jets.

The 29-year-old Senators goalie has been a bit of a journeyman in the NHL. Prior to Ottawa, he spent time with the Columbus Blue Jackets, Chicago Blackhawks, and Carolina Hurricanes.

Hellberg made his NHL debut in 2013. He didn’t find much success and eventually left for Russia’s Kontinental Hockey League in 2017. The 31-year-old returned to North America last season, signing a contract with the Detroit Red Wings in April.

Hellberg represents some level of goaltending depth in the short term. However, the Senators would be wise to look at other options. The 31-year-old has played in just five NHL games in his career. A more experienced option behind Forsberg could be beneficial.

As of now, it seems to be Forsberg’s show in the wake of Talbot’s injury. And the Senators hope the 29-year-old can hold it down until their starter is ready to return.