The Ottawa Senators could be without one of their young defensemen when they meet the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday night in Detroit.

During practice on Monday, defenseman Jacob Bernard-Docker fell to the ice awkwardly and wasn't able to put any weight on his leg as he was helped off the ice by his teammates.

Expand Tweet

Coach Travis Green expressed concern for the injury, via TSN.

”You always worry about your players,” he told Hanna. ”You worry about your players. Especially with something like that, seeing a guy getting helped off the ice.”

Bernard-Docker has played in 25 games so far in 2024-25, scoring a goal with three assists; he's scored five goals and 15 assists in 129 career games.

Senators captain Brady Tkachuk is concerned over the injury to Jacob Bernard-Docker

The outspoken Senators captain was clearly affected by the injury to his teammate, and like a good captain, he wants to be there for him, via TSN.

“I think him and [Ostapchuk] were both trying to do the right thing getting on the puck quick and trying to do the drill the right way,” he explained. “That kind of goes into a game.

“Whenever you see something like that, an accident, it’s obviously really hard to see. I’m really hoping it’s not too bad for JBD because he works so hard and does everything right. Really hoping for him that it’s not too bad. There’s probably a million thoughts that go through his head at a time like that. I just wanted him to let it all out and it sucks. I just want to be there for him. There’s not really a right thing to say in that time. I think when we were going off the ice everybody was just kind of around and offering support.”

The Senators and Red Wings are scheduled to face-off Tuesday starting at 7:00 PM EST.