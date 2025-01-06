ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is an Atlantic Division battle as the Ottawa Senators visit the Detroit Red Wings. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Senators-Red Wings prediction and pick.

The Ottawa Senators come into the game sitting at 19-17-2 on the year, which is good for fifth in the Atlantic Division. After winning six straight, they have lost four of the last five, including two in a row. First, it was a loss for the Senators to the Stars. Then, last time out, they faced the St. Louis Blues. The Senators gave up three goals to Brandon Saad, as Jordan Binnington stopped all 20 shots he faced and the Senators lost 4-0.

Meanwhile, the Red Wings are 17-18-4 on the year, sitting in seventh in the Atlantic Division. After a loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs, the Red Wings have won four straight. In their last game against the Winnipeg Jets, the Red Wings opened up the scoring with a Dylan Larkin power-play goal. The Red Wings would add another goal in the second period, on their way to a 4-2 win over the Jets.

Here are the Senators-Red Wings NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Senators-Red Wings Odds

Ottawa Senators: -1.5 (+184)

Moneyline: -132

Detroit Red Wings: +1.5 (-230)

Moneyline: +110

Over: 6.5 (+112)

Under: 6.5 (-138)

How To Watch Senators vs Red Wings

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Why the Senators Could Cover the Spread/Win

Tim Stutzle leads the top line, and the team in points and assists this year. He has 12 goals and 28 assists on the year while having two goals and 13 assists on the power play. He is joined on the line by Drake Batherson and Brady Tkachuk. Batherson is third on the team in points this year, having 13 goals and 23 assists, good for 36 points. He also has seven goals and 11 assists on the power play. Tkachuk comes in with 17 goals, the most on the team, with 20 assists, good for 37 points, the second most on the team.

Meanwhile, Claude Giroux and Josh Norris lead the second line for the Senators. Giroux is fourth on the team in points, having nine goals and 15 assists this year. Norris is fifth on the team in points, with 14 goals and eight assists this year. Finally, the Senators get offensive production from the blue line. Jake Sanderson has two goals and 19 assists this year while having a goal and 12 assists on the power play.

With Linus Ullmark still out, Leevi Merilainen is expected to be in goal. He is 2-2-0 with a 3.10 goals-against average and a .884 save percentage. While he did struggle last time out, he was solid in the prior two games, giving up three goals over the two games.

Why the Red Wings Could Cover the Spread/Win

Lucas Raymond leads the team in assists and points while being second in goals, playing from the top line for the Red Wings. He comes into the game with 16 goals and 25 assists, with three goals and 13 assists on the power play. Dylan Larkin is second on the team in points, joining Raymond on the top line. He is coming in with 16 goals and 17 assists on the year. He has eight goals and six assists on the power play.

Meanwhile, Alex DeBrincat is third on the team in points while also leading the team in goals. He has 17 goals and 15 assists this year, with seven goals and seven assists on the power play. Further, the Red Wings get offensive production from the blue line. Mortiz Seider has four goals and 20 assists on the year, sitting fourth on the team in points. Finally, Patrick Kane continues to produce, having eight goals and 13 assists this year.

Alex Lyon is expected to be in goal for the Red Wings in this one. He is 8-5-0 on the year with a 2.78 goals-against average and a .899 save percentage. Lyon has been great in his last three starts. He gave up two goals and has a save percentage of over .910 in each of the starts, coming away with three wins.

Final Senators-Red Wings Prediction & Pick

The odds in this NHL game suggest an evenly matched contest. Part of that is the recent form of the Senators. While they are 12th in the NHL in goals against per game, they have given up 16 goals in the last five games. Further, they have scored just eight goals in those games, well below their average of 2.95 per game. Meanwhile, the Red Wings score just 2.72 goals per game but have scored 17 in the last four games. Further, they are now fourth in the NHL on the power play and should get solid chances against Ottawa. Take the hotter team in this one.

Final Senators-Red Wings Prediction & Pick: Red Wings ML (+110)