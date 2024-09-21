The Ottawa Senators missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2024. They played below the high expectations placed upon them before the season began. In fact, the Senators fired their head coach midway through the season due to poor play. However, Ottawa now has a new head coach. And they are beginning to prepare for the new year ahead.

The Senators made big moves in NHL Free Agency this summer. Ottawa hopes these moves can help take them to the next level. We won't have to wait too long to see this new look team on the ice, either. Their first preseason game comes on Sunday while their first regular season game takes place on October 10 against the Florida Panthers.

The Senators have a younger core already in place. However, there are some prospects looking to make their mark in 2024-25. Here are two top Senators prospects who should catch the attention of the fans as training camp progresses this month.

Tyler Kleven may be a lock for the Senators roster

Tyler Kleven is a former second-round pick of the Senators from the 2020 NHL Draft. The Fargo, North Dakota native played well for the University of North Dakota following his draft year. In 2022-23, he signed his entry-level contract and skated in eight games for Ottawa.

The former second-round pick spent most of this past season with the Belleville Senators in the AHL. He skated in 53 games, scoring five goals and 21 points. This performance earned him another call to the NHL. He skated in nine games, recording one point.

Kleven did well enough in his cup of coffee with Ottawa in 2023-24. And this fall, he has a legitimate chance to make the roster. In fact, he could very well be a lock for the Senators roster. Ottawa lacks NHL-caliber depth on the left side of the defense. As a result, the third-pairing defensive spot on the left side may be his to lose.

Of course, he has to earn this spot. If he does not show his NHL readiness in training camp, the Senators can explore their options. In saying this, Kleven has shown some promise throughout his career. He has a chance to stake a claim to a full-time job at the next level this fall, and fans should keep an eye on his progress in training camp.

Mads Sogaard may be the goalie of the future

The Senators traded for Linus Ullmark right before Game 7 of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final. The trade for Ullmark was a bit of a course correction on Ottawa's behalf. Their costly gamble on Joonas Korpisalo did not work out as intended. So, they packed Korpisalo along with a forward and a first-round pick to get an elite goalie in Ullmark.

All that said, Ullmark is not a long-term option in goal. He is 31 years old and is on an expiring contract. With this in mind, fans should pay attention to Mads Sogaard. Sogaard is a former second-round pick of Ottawa from the 2019 NHL Draft. He has struggled at times in the years following his draft year. But in 2023-24, he may have turned a corner.

Sogaard spent most of the season in Belleville. In 32 games, he played to a record of 18-9-3 with two shutouts and a .916 save percentage. He did enough to play six games in the NHL, as well. However, his time in the NHL was not exactly inspiring.

Sogaard won't make the roster out of training camp, barring injury. Still, he could be on the verge of a breakout season in the minor leagues. And if he can put that together, Ottawa could have their goalie of the future waiting in the wings already.