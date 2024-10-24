The recently released trailer for September 5 teases a gripping exploration of the 1972 Munich Olympics massacre, directed by Tim Fehlbaum. This intense historical thriller focuses on the terrorist attack against Israeli athletes, offering a fresh perspective through the lens of an American sports broadcasting crew, ScreenRant reports. As the film stars notable actors including Peter Sarsgaard, John Magaro, Ben Chaplin, Leonie Benesch, and Benjamin Walker, early screenings at the Venice and Telluride film festivals have generated positive reviews for the 1972 Munich Olympics film. With a commendable 92% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, September 5 appears poised to make a significant impact.

Set against the backdrop of the September 5-6 attacks, the film dramatizes a pivotal twenty-two-hour period when a Palestinian militant group, known as Black September, took nine Israeli athletes hostage at the Olympics. The tension escalated as the world watched, with the ABC Sports team scrambling to cover a crisis they were unprepared for, having only geared up for boxing and volleyball matches. Through this unique storytelling approach, September 5 reveals how media professionals adapted to the unprecedented challenge of broadcasting a terrorist incident live.

Director Tim Fehlbaum emphasized the importance of this day in media history during a recent interview, stating, “We thought it would be interesting to take a step back, look at the first time a crisis like this was on live television, and reflect on how we consume media today.” His journey to uncover this story began during his studies at the University of Television and Film in Munich, where he encountered an eyewitness, Geoffrey Mason, who played a vital role in the film’s development.

Oscar Buzz and Comparisons to Spielberg’s Munich

The trailer showcases various highlights from the cast and emphasizes the film’s potential as a major awards contender. Prominent quotes from early reviews appear in the footage, generating buzz for the upcoming awards season. Critics have already drawn comparisons to Steven Spielberg’s Munich (2005), which focused on the aftermath of the massacre from the perspective of those responsible for retribution. In contrast, September 5 primarily centers on the newsroom during this Olympics, capturing the emotional strain of reporting such a monumental crisis.

Following its successful premiere, the film has been generating substantial Oscars chatter. Deadline praised Fehlbaum for his comprehensive approach, while The Hollywood Reporter called the film “riveting and relevant.” With accolades reminiscent of past Oscar contenders, including The Post (2017) and HBO’s The Newsroom, September 5 aims to explore deep themes while maintaining suspense throughout.

Fehlbaum expressed his gratitude regarding the film’s recognition, acknowledging the overwhelming nature of the conversation surrounding a potential Best Picture nomination. “It’s pretty overwhelming because we never expected that before Venice,” he said. “But I’m honored by how far the movie has come.” While the film may receive a limited theatrical release, its ability to weave powerful themes with nail-biting tension positions September 5 as a potential highlight in 2024’s cinematic landscape.