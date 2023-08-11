Four of the most iconic supermodels — Linda Evangelista, Cindy Crawford, Christy Turlington and Naomi Campbell — are being called the Greatest of All Time by Vogue for its all-important September 2023 magazine cover.

The group that defined the modeling industry for much of the 90s reunited to discuss their illustrious histories and present-day fabulousness.

“My reaction when I was asked to be part of the September cover shoot was, ‘Is this really happening?'” recalls Naomi Campbell in a behind-the-scenes ‘making of' Vogue video about the reunion. “Just to get us all together,” she continued, “shooting with Edward [Enninful] and Anna [Wintour], overjoyed would be the word.”

Christy Turlington added, “To come back together for Vogue on a cover was super exciting.”

Cindy Crawford explained, “One of the things that I love about the fashion industry is these friendships from people all over the world. You know, not only Christy, Linda and Naomi but the hair, the makeup, Edward, it really is like your second family.”

Linda Evangelista chimed in with, “You know, we discussed our children, what we're doing… it's just always great to catch up.”

“The inspiration for the shoot was to show the girls as they were now in their lives,” Vogue UK editor-in-chief Enninful explained. “We weren't recreating images from the nineties. They're not supposed to be who they were when they were 21, it's who they are now. And we wanted to sort of show it through the lens of joy.”

“The atmosphere on the shoot is electric,” he continued. “Everyone's having fun, the music is blasting. You have a whole generation from the '90s, and all these young assistants on set. I mean, to watch Linda working, to watch Naomi moving, to watch Cindy posing, Christy, that eternal glow, it's a really special day. I think it's one of those shoots nobody in there will forget for a while.”

The September Vogue issue, one of the defining annual taste-makers for the fashion industry, will hit shelves on August 22.