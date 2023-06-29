Naomi Campbell may be 53 years old, but she just welcomed her second child, a son. The model took to Instagram to share the exciting news, per People. She encouraged anyone never to hesitate if they want to start a family; you’re never too old to live the life you want.

On Thursday, June 29, Naomi Campbell wrote: “My little darling, know that you are cherished beyond measure and surrounded by love from the moment you graced us with your presence. A True Gift from God 🙏🏾, blessed ! Welcome Babyboy.”

She concluded the post, “It's never too late to become a mother.”

Although the star has been relatively quiet about her private life, it’s known that she has another daughter. Her first child and only daughter was born in May of 2021. Campbell similarly shared the baby news on social media, calling her “a beautiful little blessing” who “has chosen me to be her mother.”

“So honored to have this gentle soul in my life, there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you, my angel. There is no greater love,” she captioned the post.

Campbell was 50 when she welcomed her daughter. She shared last year that she encourages her older friends not to “hesitate” to have children. “I always knew that one day I would be a mother, but it's the biggest joy I could ever imagine. I'm lucky to have her and I know that,” she said.

“I'm telling them all, do it! Don't hesitate!” the model concluded.