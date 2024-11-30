Alexis Ohanian is getting real about a recent health scare. The Reddit cofounder who shares two children with tennis great Serena Williams, posted a selfie of himself lying in a hospital bed.

“After tracking some suspicious nodules on my thyroid for the last 4 years, I recently got half of it surgically removed,” Ohanian posted on Instagram Thursday (Nov. 28).

The tech entrepreneur shared that the nodules may have become cancerous and went on about his family's history with the disease.

“The nodules were getting bigger & the latest biopsy revealed they’d very likely turn cancerous, he shared. “My mom had breast cancer around this age (41) and then ultimately died from brain cancer a decade or so later. I hate cancer.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexis Ohanian Sr. (@alexisohanian)

He continued: “I wasn’t gonna take any chances; the surgery was smooth and I’m extra grateful this Thanksgiving because I got the call this morning that my now-removed-half-of-thyroid was indeed full of some gnarly nodules that were very likely to become cancerous.”

After the surgery, he told fans what he'd miss the most while he recovers.

“The worst part tbh has been not being able to lift for 2 weeks but big fella will be back at it next week and I took my girls to Disney World this week so life is wonderful,” he wrote.

Lastly, he wrote a call to action for all the men who are reading the post.

“To my fellow, men — make those doctor’s appointments — especially if y’all are dads,” he concluded as he wished everyone a happy holiday. “Happy Thanksgiving, everyone.”

Last month, Williams shared that she had a massive cyst on her neck that she had to get removed.

#foryourpage #serenawilliams #mom ♬ original sound – Serenawilliams @serena Back in May I found a lump showing on my neck. I immediately went to the doc got a mri and was told I have a brachial cyst. Have you ever heard of that? They said I don’t need to get it removed if I don’t want. So I did not get it but it kept growing. I decided to get more test and 3 test and one biopsy later everything is still negative but doctors advised I get it removed asap because it was the size of a small grapefruit and it could get infected or worse leak. So this is me removing it. I am feelimg so grateful, and fortunate everything worked out, and most of all I’m healthy. I still made it to American doll with Olympia as promised. And yes all is ok. 🙏🏿🙏🏿 #fyp

Serena Williams Shares New Fitness Journey Amid Tennis Retirement

Ohanian and Williams share two daughters: Alexis “Olympia” Ohanian, and Adira River Ohanian and tied the knot in 2017. The 23-time Grand Slam champion recently opened up about taking up fitness so that she can stay healthy during her retirement and be there for her children.

“As a woman, I had to make different choices that I probably wouldn't have had to make if I were a guy, but that's okay, I love that,” she told PEOPLE earlier this month. “I love that I chose my family and I want to be around them every single day of my life. And I try to do that, and I just figure I want to be the GOAT at something else. And for me, that's being a mom right now.”

“The more that I don't play sports professionally, the more that I think, ‘Okay, this is what I've done for literally my entire life, and how do I optimize and keep it up?’ As a mom, my main goal is to be healthy for my kids and I have young kids and I need to be able to run for them and be able to do all that stuff.”