We finally got photos of Serena Williams' youngest bundle of joy, Adira Ohanian. Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian Sr. welcomed their second child together in August 2023 however this is the first time the internet has seen their youngest child.

In a joint post between Ohanian and Williams, Adira officially joined Instagram, showing off her first photo on the social media platform. The account, which her parents operate, the 1-year-old “posted” a photo of herself enjoying a snack in her highchair with the caption, “Oh hello there- I know it’s been over a year but I’m just getting to this.”

Comments immediately began flooding in comparing her to her older sister Alexis Olympia and her likeness to her father Alexis Sr.

“So cute…she copied and paste her father's face to her face…too cute,” one fan wrote.

“Omg it's a mini Olympia,” another fan reacted comparing the 1 year-old to her older sister.

“she’s adorable. Yeah she’s a cross between Serena and hubby! but looks more like a papa and her big sister,” another fan argued of Adira's resemblance.

“So basically @alexisohanian and @serenawilliams y'all gave birth to the same child twice?” a fan jokingly asked.

Just like Adira, Olympia also has her own Instagram page operated by mom and dad.

The couple has been married since 2017 and Williams surprised the world when she arrived on the Met Gala red carpet last year with a baby bump.

In August, Williams posted a photo of herself, Alexis Sr. and Olympia explaining the meaning behind her youngest daughter's name.

“Adira is a girl’s name of Hebrew origin and means ‘mighty,’ ‘strong,’ and ‘majestic.’ The elegant name is popular in many cultures around the world,” the tennis great wrote at the time. “Adira is the feminine form of the classic name Adir. It is a Biblical name, meaning ‘Strong One.’”