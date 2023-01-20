Juventus saw their Serie A title hopes come crashing down on Friday after it was announced that an Italian court has deducted 15 points from their current standing. This is after they were found guilty of falsifying accounting information regarding their transfer dealings.

Prior to the ruling, Juve was sitting at the third spot on the table. They have actually been on quite a roll of late, winning all four of their previous matches. You can now throw all that outside the window after the Bianconeri was slapped with a massive penalty that has now seen them drop to 11th in the standings and 25 points behind league-leaders Napoli.

The massive sanction also means that Juventus’ chances of securing a Champions League spot for next season have reduced significantly. They are still within striking distance at 12 points behind a potential Champions League place, but it goes without saying that it’s going to be an uphill battle for them the rest of the way.

According to reports, the Federal Court of Appeals in Italy found Juventus guilty of allegedly falsifying their accounting reports as well as market manipulation with regard to the plusvalenza capital gains case. Juve allegedly “misrepresented their losses between 2018 and 2020, particularly regarding the amount credited to player sales.”

Several Juventus officials have also been banned from football activities in Italy, with none greater than the 2.5-year ban on ex-sporting director Fabio Paratici, who currently holds the position of managing director for Tottenham.

Juventus have previously denied any wrongdoing and are expected to appeal the case in court.