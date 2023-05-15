Sampdoria and Empoli meet in the Serie A! Catch the Serie A odds series here, featuring our Sampdoria-Empoli prediction, pick, and guide on how to watch.

Sampdoria (3-8-23) enters the match acquiring only 17 points in 34 matches. With a guaranteed spot in Serie B, Il Doria looks to snap its seven-game winless streak in Serie A and capture their first win since March against Hellas Verona.

Empoli (9-11-14) now finds itself desperate for another win after snatching convincing victories over Bologna and Salernitana. Empoli is still eight points and three spots above the relegation zone, but they will be trying to get some points in their travel here in Genoa.

Here are the Sampdoria-Empoli soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Serie A Odds: Sampdoria-Empoli Odds

UC Sampdoria: +220

Empoli FC: +120

Draw: +240

Over 2.5 Goals: -108

Under 2.5 Goals: -112

How to Watch Sampdoria vs. Empoli

TV: N/A

Stream: Onefootball, Bet365, Paramount+

Time: 2:45 PM ET / 11:45 AM PT

*Watch soccer LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Sampdoria Can Beat Empoli

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Samp currently sits at 20th in the Serie A table, and a win for Dejan Stankovic’s side in the remaining games will just remain as formalities. Sampdoria is stuck at the bottom of the Italian league table and will be playing the next season in Serie B.

Since the turn of the calendar, Samp has just won two games – their opening match in 2023 against Sassuolo with a 1-2 away scoreline and a 3-1 home win against Hellas Verona. Most of Sampdoria’s games this year ended in losses, which also included a 1-0 loss to Fiorentina in the Round of 16 of the Coppa Italia. However, I Blucerchiati has forced deadlocks against Monza, Inter Milan, Salernitana, Lecce, and Spezia this year.

The Samp has won 10 and drew four of the last 20 matchups against today’s visitors. Despite Empoli’s 1-0 win in the reverse fixture last January, Sampdoria will not make this game a giveaway. They have managed to get a 2-0 win in February 2022 and a 3-0 victory in September 2021 against Empoli, so everything remains possible. They hope to increase their outputs in the offensive aspect, as they only have 46.9% ball possession, 78.2% accurate ball passing, 9.9 total shots, and 3.5 corners per game.

Samp hopes to get its second win at home, where they have only a 1-5-11 record and nine made goals at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium in Genoa, Italy. Manolo Gabbiadini tops the team with six goals and two assists while Tommaso Augello has two goals and five assists. Filip Duricic has three goals and Sam Lammers has two assists. 13 total players have provided at least a goal or an assist for the Samp.

Emil Audero, Andrea Conti, and Ignacio Pussetto are out for Dejan Stankovic’s squad, while Mehdi Leris, Jeison Murillo, Koray Gunter, and Tomas Rincon are doubtful.

Coming into this matchup, Sampdoria hopes that they will not be dealt with another defeat. If there is any hope of pushing for a series of wins, they must end their losing streak in this match to finish this season on a good note. 15th-placers Empoli still have a 21-point edge over them, but Sampdoria has shown resilience through and through.

Why Empoli Can Beat Sampdoria

The visitors enjoyed a decent first half of the season but have lost their way and need to pick up points to guarantee safety. Gli Azzurri still has four games left to salvage their season, but they need all the points they can get to stay in Serie A.

Empoli won 2-1 against Salernitana last week, which was a back-and-forth game with both teams posing 50% ball possession. Tyronne Ebuehi’s pass to Nicolo Cambiaghi put Empoli as the first team to strike first blood. Ebuehi delivered another assist to Francesco Caputo to put the Blues up 2-0 in 63 minutes. However, Krzysztof Piatek managed to squeak one for the Garnets sot hat Guglielmo Vicario will not acquire a clean sheet. Tommaso Baldanzi and Mattia Destro also got yellow cards for Empoli in the game.

Empoli is 15th in the league table with 38 points from 34 games. Empoli’s 2-7-8 away record will be tested here, where they have only scored 13 goals and given up 24. Empoli is still eight points clear of the drop zone, but they need all the points they can get, or else Lecce, Verona, Spezia, or Cremonese may force their way out of relegation.

Defender Koni De Winter is out until next month with a knee issue. Gaffer Paolo Zanetti will also have to see the doubtful statuses of Filipo Bandinelli, Liam Henderson, Martin Satriano, and Jacopo Fazzini.

For Paolo Zanetti’s team, Cambiaghi leads the team with six goals. Baldanzi and Francesco Caputo are join-second placers with four goals, the latter also topping the team with four assists alongside Razvan Marin. Ebuehi has five goal involvements so far. Empoli should match or exceed their season averages of 11.7 total shots, 4.4 corner kicks, and 46.6% ball possession.

Final Sampdoria-Empoli Prediction & Pick

The Samp will likely end this season with just one home win. Empoli has been grooving as of late and will get the points here.

Final Prediction & Pick: Empoli (+120), Over 2.5 goals (-108)