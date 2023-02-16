With 25 points separating them in the Italian Football League, Sassuolo (6-6-10) is set to take league leaders Napoli (19-2-1) at the Mapei Stadium at Reggio Emilia, Italy. Check out our Serie A odds series, featuring our Sassuolo-Napoli prediction and pick.

After having a run of eight defeats in 10 league matches, Sassuolo have recovered in recent weeks to dispell their chances of being relegated to Serie B. Sassuolo’s four-game unbeaten run will be challenged here in face of the league’s rank one.

Losing their first league game of the season and of 2023 to Inter Milan in their first match back after the World Cup, Napoli fans fervently wish for the team to capture Italy’s top-flight silverware after so many near misses in terms of capturing the title in recent years.

Here are the Sassuolo vs. Napoli soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Serie A Odds: Sassuolo-Napoli Odds

Sassuolo Calcio: +440

SSC Napoli: -190

Draw: +320

Over 2.5 Goals: -162

Under 2.5 Goals: +132

How to Watch Sassuolo vs. Napoli

TV: CBS Sports Network, DAZN

Stream: fuboTV, Paramount+

Time:

Why Sassuolo Can Beat Napoli

Sassuolo’s fighting spirit has shown in the recent fixtures. They have managed to pull draws with Monza and Udinese, while securing crucial wins over Milan and Atalanta. They are still undefeated this February and carry a four-game unbeaten run. They have 24 points from 22 games, pushing them seven points ahead of relegation scare.

Sassuolo’s hopes of pulling another upset are far-fetched, especially considering they’ve won just one of their 14 encounters against Napoli in Serie A, where six resulted in draws and seven ended in losses. Their last win over the Blues was way back in 2020.

Sassuolo would have to rely from the heroics of Domenico Berardi. The Italian’s trademark cut from the right wing into the inside channel onto his left foot is considered his signature playstyle. In a 4-2-3-1 system played by Sassuolo, Berardi is deployed as a right winger. He is the most influential figure in Alessio Dionisi’s team with four goals and three assists in 11 starts in the Serie A.

Avoiding defeat against Napoli will be a test again of Sassuolo’s underdog spirits, but manager Alessio Dionisi should take great confidence from the team’s recent run. Sassuolo will almost certainly remain without Jeremy Toljan, as he is still nursing a hamstring injury.

Why Napoli Can Beat Sassuolo

It seems almost inevitable that Napoli looks as if they are going to win their third league title. They own an amazing 59 points from the possible 66. Second-placed Inter have 15 more points to catch up while Atalanta, Roma, and Milan have just only 41 points to their names.

Since a 1-0 defeat away to Inter at the turn of the new calendar year courtesy of an Edin Dzeko goal, Napoli have gone into overdrive, earning six wins with four clean sheets. On top of their stellar spell of form, Gli Azzurri boasts an intimidating 11-match away record in Serie A this season, nine of which resulted in 27 points. The Blues should be in complete control throughout this one at the Mapei Stadium and should be able to extend their six-game winning streak and humongous lead at the top of Serie A.

With zero injury and suspension issues, Luciano Spalletti has been able to field a familiar starting XI all season and will expect them to come away from Emilia-Romagna with another win. Piotr Zielinski and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia could use some rest here so that Tanguy Ndombele and Giacomo Raspadori could see minutes on the pitch. With their squad depth and incredible pitch tactics, Napoli has produced 54 goals and conceded 15.

Final Sassuolo-Napoli Prediction & Pick

Spalletti and company are looking forward to their trip to Frankfurt in the Champions League on Tuesday. In this fixture, it will not be a surprise if the Blues move 18 points clear at the top of the Serie A table. Sassuolo have found their form in their recent matches and will undoubtedly pose the champions problems at times during the encounter. However, their defensive vulnerability will be exposed once again as they face the most lethal attacking team in Italy’s top flight. The Green and Blacks might be able to squeak a goal to appease their home fans, but Napoli looks poised to secure this win.

Final Sassuolo-Napoli Prediction & Pick: Napoli (-190), Over 2.5 goals (-162)