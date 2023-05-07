Torino and Monza meet in the Serie A! Catch the Serie A odds series here, featuring our Torino-Monza prediction, pick, and guide on how to watch.

Torino (12-9-12) is hoping to get some favorable results as the season is nearing its end. The Bulls cruised Sampdoria to a 0-2 away victory last timeout.

Monza (12-9-12) shares similar points with the hosts, but they do have a +3 goal-differential advantage. Monza is currently on a five-game unbeaten run, with their last game against Roma ending in a 1-1 scoreline.

Here are the Torino-Monza soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Serie A Odds: Torino-Monza Odds

Torino FC: +100

AC Monza: +310

Draw: +220

Over 2.5 Goals: +138

Under 2.5 Goals: -170

How to Watch Torino vs. Monza

TV: N/A

Stream: Onefootball, Bet365, Paramount+

Time: 9 AM ET / 6 AM PT

Why Torino Can Beat Monza

Il Toro is 13 points away from a top-six placement, so their European tournament dreams are not yet over if the current top-six teams are struggling as well. Torino has just acquired two wins from the past seven games, so they will need some wonders if they want to place higher.

The hosts maintained their impressive form on the road, cruising to a 2-0 win over Sampdoria at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris on Wednesday. Alessandro Buongiorno scored at the half-hour mark while Pietro Pellegri scored in injury time in the second half. I Granata tallied 12 shots and three corner kicks in that match.

Ivan Juric’s side has not been successful at home this year, picking up just two wins in nine games played at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino. The Maroons will have to prove that they are willing to improve their 5-5-6 home record, where they have just registered 13 goals.

Torino is expected to field an unchanged XI this weekend. However, they could be without Ola Aina, Ronaldo Vieira, Nemanja Radonjic, and David Zima this weekend. Wilfried Singo will have to watch the game from the sidelines as he serves his suspension.

Antonio Sanabria will be looking to add more goals to his 10-goal tally this season. Aleksei Miranchuk and Nikola Vlasic are second in the team with four goals each. Miranchuk is also tied with Mergim Vojvoda with five assists to lead the squad. Ivan Ilic has provided four goal involvements for the squad.

Why Monza Can Beat Torino

Like the hosts, Monza will also be trying to get as many points as possible as the season is nearing its end. Monza currently occupies the 10th spot, so getting three crucial points here can leapfrog I Brianzoli into eighth place, overtaking Fiorentina and Bologna.

The visitors head into the weekend unbeaten in four road games and will look to make it three consecutive away wins for the first time this season. Monza turned in a resilient team effort, coming from behind to salvage a 1-1 draw against AS Roma at the U-Power Stadium on Wednesday. Stephan El Shaarawy’s effort was matched by Luca Caldirola to share the spoils in the match. Monza could have done more goals if they were able to take advantage of their 59% ball possession, eight total shots, and four corner kicks.

Before that, Raffaele Palladino’s side was on a three-game winning streak, claiming victories over Inter Milan, Fiorentina, and Spezia in a blistering run. Monza has played in nine away games this year, recording only one loss to Salernitana. Monza got five wins and three draws in that stretch. I Bagai will be hoping that their 6-4-6 away record continues to improve as they visit Turin. The visitors head into the weekend unbeaten in four road games and will look to make it three consecutive away wins for the first time this season.

Monza have a fit-looking squad at present and they will take a strong roster into Sunday’s meeting with Torino. Marlon is likely to replace Armando Izzo in defense on Sunday.

Carlos Augusto leads the team with six goals, followed by Patrick Ciurria with five and Matteo Pessina with four. Augusto and Ciurria are also joint assist leaders with five each, while Andrea Petagna has four. Gianluca Caprari has six goal involvements for Monza. Monza should match or exceed their season averages of 11.0 total shots, 4.2 corners, and 1.2 goals if they wish to take some points in this match.

Final Torino-Monza Prediction & Pick

Both teams will have a chance to crack above the top 10 if they force their way into getting some wins. Although Torino does have a good record at home, Monza’s performances in their travels should not be underestimated as well. Monza can sneak some goals behind a frail Torino defense in what seems to be a tight game.

Final Torino-Monza Prediction & Pick: Monza (+310), Over 2.5 goals (+138)