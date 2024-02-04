She isn't making much from the series even though she created it.

There's not a lot of dough to be made for creator of Sex and the City's Candace Bushnell when it comes to streaming on Netflix.

The author who inspired the popular HBO series is based on revealed recently to The Times of London that she makes no royalties off the platform, Deadline reports.

Originally, she was paid $100,000 by HBO for the screen rights to her novel. Though the Sex and the City franchise is worth $100+ million now, she's not banking off much of it. She said the show streaming on Netflix won't “financially affect” her.

The author blames the guys who are running the show.

She said, “All of these men who are in charge of things, they just keep moving these cards around to make money because every time they move the cards around somebody's skimming. The way men do business is a Ponzi scheme.”

Additionally, she added, “The percentage of women in the 1 percent who made their own money is about 3.5 percent, and that's shocking.”

The author resides in the UK and is on tour with her one-woman show about Sex and the City. The show covers her own stories and the differences between fact and fiction between the show and reality.

The new season of Sex and the City, called And Just Like That…will be returning to Max with a third season. This was announced last August, LA Times reports.

Unfortunately, the author behind it all doesn't reap the financial rewards from its success. However, hopefully, the one-woman show is paying off.