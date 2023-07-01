Up-and-coming actors are known to go to great lengths to secure their big break, and Bradley Cooper was no exception. According to Cynthia Nixon, known for her role in Sex and the City, Cooper fibbed about his ability to drive a stick shift in order to land the role of Jake, a love interest to Sarah Jessica Parker's character, Carrie Bradshaw, in the iconic HBO series, CNN learns.

Nixon revealed the story during her appearance on Watch What Happens Live. She shared that Cooper, desperate to secure his first job, claimed he could drive a stick shift. However, when the time came to demonstrate his skills, he admitted he didn't know how to drive one.

In response, director and writer Michael Patrick King had to make adjustments to the script. Instead of a scene involving Cooper driving, they modified it so that Carrie Bradshaw exits a Karmann Ghia and walks herself home.

Cooper himself has reflected on this awkward moment, mentioning in a 2012 interview with Backstage Magazine that he even attended a quickie driving school in Manhattan to learn how to drive a stick shift in time for the shoot. However, his experience with a 1962 Porsche convertible proved challenging, and with Parker in the passenger seat, the decision was made to use a stand-in until they reached the shooting location.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Cooper's little white lie ultimately worked in his favor, as he successfully portrayed Jake in the Season 2 episode titled They Shoot Single People, Don't They? where his character meets Carrie Bradshaw after her unflattering magazine shoot.

Cooper joins the ranks of handsome Hollywood leading men who have played suitors on the hit series, including David Duchovny, Justin Theroux (in two roles), and Bon Jovi.

It seems that sometimes a small fabrication can lead to significant opportunities in the competitive world of acting, and Cooper's case is a testament to the lengths actors may go to land a coveted role.