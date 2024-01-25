Netflix can now ask you if you're a Carrie, a Samantha, a Charlotte or a Miranda...

Sex and the City has another home in Netflix — a second home.

The iconic show is not leaving Max (HBO's streaming service), however with the co-exclusive deal between Netflix and HBO, it will be available on both platforms, according to The Hollywood Reporter. So if you only have a Max sub, don't worry it's still going to be there. If you only have Netflix, you'll be able to watch all of the show's six seasons starting in April.

If you have both, then you can watch the show twice… on both platforms.

The licensing deal that allows Netflix to stream Sex and the City for the first time is part of the streaming platform's deal with Warner Bros. Discovery, HBO's parent company. However, when the deal was struck in July, SATC was not part of the content package.

The show's movies as well as its sequel series And Just Like That will remain on HBO… for now. The original show's 94 episodes will be available on Netflix starting April.

HBO X Netflix

This isn't the first time HBO has licensed Sex and the City. It has been on broadcast syndication, basic cable as well as Amazon Prime. Renting out the seven-time Primetime Emmy Award-winning series is not at all new. What's new and certainly notably is that HBO has avoided licensing its show to Netflix, specifically.

Especially since with Netflix's massive fourth quarter earnings result have had pundits declaring the company the streaming wars winner. The streaming platform also prides itself as being able to add more subscribers — to the tune of 13.1 million — even while other streamers struggled. Another source of pride is the company's ability to resurrect old shows and have the audience talking about them again such as its success with Suits.

This explains why HBO was willing to share one of its most valuable properties to its rival. And also because if people find Sex and the City on Netflix, that might also lead them to Max's And Just Like That.

Other HBO shows have also been announced as part of the co-exclusive deal such as Band of Brothers, The Pacific, Six Feet Under, Ballers, Insecure and True Blood.

The Sex and the City Legacy

However, Sex and the City, which was released in 1998, and 1999's The Sopranos, are the two shows that have been given credit for putting HBO on the map. In fact, it was on the backs of these two shows that one may argue made HBO — then just a cable channel — became the template followed by every studio and streamer that now has serialized content.

Sex and the City was an adaptation from Candace Bushnell's posts from The New York Observer turned anthology series of the same title. The series chronicled the lives of young professional women living in New York City: writer Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), publicist Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall), art gallerist Charlotte York (Kristin Davis) and lawyer Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon).

The show became so ubiquitous in the late '90s and the early aughts that female friend groups at the time had a designated fashionista and free-spirit Carrie, ultraliberal and life-of-the-party Samantha, sweet and traditional Charlotte, and serious and no-nonsense Miranda

HBO's deal with Netflix is definitely one-sided, even though it does seem heavily weighted towards Netflix. Even though HBO was first in the game, Netflix has the numbers to prove that it currently is the best and has a wider reach.