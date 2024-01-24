The business of series resurrection...

Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos doesn't want the streaming platform to rest on its laurels after the success of one of its licensed content Suits, Deadline reported.

In December, Netflix inked a deal with Disney which meant titles such as Lost, This is Us and How I Met Your Mother are now available on the streaming platform. In exchange, Disney got all Grey's Anatomy season on its own platforms.

This all stemmed from the success of Suits, four years after its season finale, after it became available on Netflix last June. This success has led to a new spinoff series for the show, this time set in Los Angeles instead of the original's New York.

Sarandos spoke at the streaming platform's investor call after the release of Netflix's fourth quarter earnings.

He said, “I believe because of our our distribution heft and our recommendation system that sometimes we can uniquely add more value to the studio’s IP than they can. Not all the time, but sometimes it does, and we are the best buyer for it.”

“I am thrilled that the studios are more open to licensing again, and I’m thrilled to tell them that we are open for business,” Sarandos added.

Netflix and the “resurrection” of shows

The CEO has spoken about licensing in the previous earnings call, but this time he highlighted Netflix's history of picking up a show's digital rights from rivals and then giving the series a boost between seasons. He used Breaking Bad from AMC as an example, as well as The Walking Dead and Schitt's Creek. The latter was on Pop in the US, but its availability on Netflix and deals for many international territories raised the Canadian show's profile.

Sarandos continued, “Because of our recommendation and our reach, we can resurrect the show like Suits and turn it into a big pop culture moment and also generate billions of hours of joy for our members I think you’re good to remember the studios have always been in the business of selling their content to others, including direct competitors for years.”

Netflix's reach is certainly a boost to shows that are lesser known outside the US. However, one wonders if the streamer's plans to continue picking up license deals with the aim to either give the shows more exposure or a resurrection in the case of Suits, are having a negative effect on its original shows such as the canceled but very popular Shadow & Bone series.