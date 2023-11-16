Shadow and Bone author Leigh Bardugo said she was disappointed with the series' cancellatin, but also said she was grateful for the chance.

Shadow and Bone author Leigh Bardugo took to Instagram to share her thoughts about the recent cancellation of the Netflix series.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the streaming platform also canceled drama Glamorous and three animated series: Agent Elvis, Captain Fall and Falzar. The cancellations came in the heels of the SAG-AFTRA strike ending.

With Shadow and Bone's cancellation, the long-awaited spinoff Six of Crows also won't be moving forward.

Shadow and Bone, which ran for two seasons, follows the story of cartographer Alina Starkov (Jessie Mei Li) who discovers her powers as a Grisha. The series also starred Archie Renaux (Malyen “Mal” Oretsev), Amita Suman (Inej Ghafa), Kit Young (Jesper Fahey), Freddy Carter (Kaz Brekker) and Ben Barnes (Gen. Aleksander Kirigan/The Darkling).

Bardugo wrote in the caption, “The news hit me hard. I’m heartbroken and deeply disappointed, but I’m also trying to hold onto my very real gratitude. Most authors never get to see their work adapted. Many who do end up regretting the experience. I’m one of the lucky few who can look at an adaptation with pride and tremendous joy.”

The author also thanked the Shadow and Bone cast and crew, “I am so grateful to our writers, our crew and our extraordinary cast who are not just widely talented, but genuinely good people.”

Bardugo also expressed her gratitude to the series' fans, “Most of all I want to say how grateful I am to the folks reading this – whether you found your way to the books first or discovered them through the show.”

“We’re book people and that means we never stop imagining that magic can be real. Now, I’m going to go have a cry, and maybe a drink, and then see where the story takes us next,” she concluded.