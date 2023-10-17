Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's net worth in 2023 is $5 million. Gilgeous-Alexander is a professional basketball player who currently stars for the Oklahoma City Thunder of the NBA. He is an All-Rookie Second Team player, an All-NBA First Team selection, and an All-Star and one of the best players in the NBA today. For this piece, let's take a closer look at Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's net worth in 2023.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was born on July 12, 1998, in Toronto. He attended St. Thomas More High School, where he started his basketball career. Afterwards, Gilgeous-Alexander transferred to Sir Allen MacNab High School before finally finishing his secondary education in Hamilton Heights Christian Academy. As a senior, Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 18.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game.

After establishing a solid high school stint, Gilgeous-Alexander further boosted his stock after participating in international basketball events such as Basketball Without Borders and the 2017 Nike Hoop Summit. Before entering college, Gilgeous-Alexander was considered a four-star recruit by ESPN. He received offers from various college basketball programs, including UNLV, Texas, Syracuse, Florida, and Kentucky. Originally, Gilgeous-Alexander committed to Florida. However, he eventually backtracked and decided to play for Kentucky instead.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander plays for Kentucky

Gilgeous-Alexander was a one-and-done talent at the college level. During his lone season as a Wildcat, he averaged 14.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game.

Furthermore, Kentucky would put up a 26-11 win-loss record, advancing to as deep as the South Regional Semifinal, where they conceded to Kansas State. Nevertheless, Gilgeous-Alexander was still crowned SEC Tournament MVP. He also made the Second Team All-SEC and SEC All-Freshman Team.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is drafted, traded to Clippers

After a single season in Kentucky, Gilgeous-Alexander decided to forego his remaining years of college eligibility after declaring for the 2018 NBA Draft. During draft night, he was selected in the first round with the 11th overall pick by the Charlotte Hornets.

However, during the same night, the Hornets traded away Gilgeous-Alexander to the Los Angeles Clippers in exchange for Miles Bridges and a pair of second-round draft picks. Shortly after, Gilgeous-Alexander signed a four-year rookie deal with the Clippers. The deal was worth nearly $17 million.

During his rookie season, Gilgeous-Alexander showed a glimpse of his potential. He averaged 10.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game. For his efforts, Gilgeous-Alexander was named to the All-Rookie Second Team.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is traded to the Thunder

Just want to take a moment to thank the Clippers organization for making my first pro year one to remember! Huge special thanks to the great fans that supported me throughout my rookie season! But I'm excited to get going in OKC! #Thunderup SGA pic.twitter.com/VsrYpg3OaT — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (@shaiglalex) July 17, 2019

After just a single season with the Clippers, despite showcasing his potential, Gilgeous-Alexander was a part of a blockbuster trade alongside Danilo Gallinari and a string of first-round draft picks to land Paul George in Los Angeles. Now with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Gilgeous-Alexander easily became one of the main pieces of the rebuilding squad.

During his first season with the Thunder, Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 19.0 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per outing. A season later, he improved those numbers to 23.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 5.9 assists per game. Given Gilgeous-Alexander's steady rise, the Thunder rewarded him with a lucrative five-year contract extension, worth $179 million.

Since then, Gilgeous-Alexander has played like the future face of the franchise. In the 2022-2023 season, he registered the best year of his NBA career. He tallied a career high 31.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per outing. For his efforts, Gilgeous-Alexander made his first All-Star game appearance and was part of the All-NBA First team.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander plays for Team Canada

Born and raised in Canada, Gilgeous-Alexander is easily one of the best basketball players from Canada. He represented the national basketball team at the 2016 FIBA Americas U18 championship where Gilgeous-Alexander led the Canadians to a silver-medal finish.

During the same year he put up his best NBA season, Gilgeous-Alexander once again wore the Canada national team colors at the 2023 FIBA World Cup. At the international meet, Gilgeous-Alexander registered 24.5 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 6.4 assists per game to propel Canada to a bronze medal, including a 127-118 victory over Team USA in the bronze-medal game.

Every team that participated in the 2023 FIBA World Cup received $53,000. An additional amount of $107,000 was given to teams who made it to the second round. At the 2019 edition, bronze-medal winners received a $1.2 million bonus. As a result, it won't be surprising if Canada received at least the same amount in the recently concluded world basketball competition.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's endorsement deals

Given Gilgeous-Alexander is one of the best international basketball stars today, it isn't surprising that various brands have partnered up with the Thunder star. Back in the day, before playing in the NBA, Gilgeous-Alexander inked a shoe deal with Nike. However, fast forward to today, the All-Star is now signed to Converse. Furthermore, Gilgeous-Alexander also has a deal with Foot Locker.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's net worth in 2023?