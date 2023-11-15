Thunder star point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander put a Spurs defender on skates with a sick stepback jumper.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is one special talent. He just has the ability to do nearly anything he wants on the floor, and he showed some of his insane skills Tuesday night during an Oklahoma City Thunder NBA In-Season Tournament home game against Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs.

During one play in the game, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander out Spurs forward Julian Champagnie on skates with a sick stepback jumper that left Thunder forward Jaylin Williams utterly impressed on the bench.

"Oh my goodness 2… That's disgusting" Jaylin Williams reacts to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's TOUGH stepback 😅pic.twitter.com/2VikivEJ4T — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 15, 2023

The former Kentucky Wildcats star is indeed one of the slickest players and hardest playmakers to contain because of his ability to shoot, handle the ball, and find teammates on offense.

Gilgeous-Alexander already got Champagnie beat with his dribble but immediately recognized a Spurs help defender shifting to the shaded area to protect the basket. Fortunately for SGA, he's got plenty of moves in the bag and reached inside it for one to use against Champagnie, who simply had no chance of stopping the Thunder star in that play.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder are on the rise again

Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder are gaining momentum again. After suffering a 105-98 road loss to the Sacramento Kings last Friday, Oklahoma City victimized the Phoenix Suns in the Valley, 111-99, on Sunday and had just demolished the Spurs in a 123-87 victory, with SGA going off for 28 points to go with six rebounds and seven steals.

Up ahead for the Thunder is a three-game road trip that begins this Thursday versus the Golden State Warriors.