The San Jose Sharks were just terrible in 2023-24 — there's no sugar coating it. Without a single star player anywhere on the roster, the squad was doomed to mediocrity in the fifth year of the rebuild. The Sharks were one of the best teams of the 2000s to not win a Stanley Cup, and it was expected that a lengthy teardown would eventually be needed before getting back to championship contention.

And that's exactly what's happened. The 2018-19 iteration of this franchise came within two victories of advancing to the Finals, losing to the eventual champion St. Louis Blues in the West Final in six games. That was three seasons after the Sharks marched all the way to the Stanley Cup Final and lost to Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins in a tight Game 6.

All that to say, San Jose is one of 10 National Hockey League teams still looking for a title. And the hope is that this long rebuild can help put the pieces back in place to contend for a long period of time, as a squad led by Joe Thornton, Joe Pavelski and Patrick Marleau once did.

And after a brutal 19-54-9 showing in 2023-24, it's probably only up from here for the Californians. Probably. But with phenom Macklin Celebrini now part of the equation, along with a couple of shrewd offseason additions, general manager Mike Grier and the front office is hoping this team can take a meaningful step forward after a half-decade of mediocrity. Here are a few Sharks bold predictions ahead of another NHL campaign.

Macklin Celebrini breaks onto scene and wins Calder Trophy

The first bold prediction is probably the easiest: Celebrini will take no time at all to adjust to playing with men, and will compete for the Calder Trophy as the league's top rookie. The 18-year-old is maybe not as hyped as Connor Bedard, who just put up 61 points in his first 68 NHL games with the Chicago Blackhawks, but it's close.

Celebrini projects to be a superstar top-line center in the league, evidenced by his unbelievable 2023-24 season with Boston University in the NCAA. The Terrier put up 32 goals and 64 points in just 38 games, winning the Hobey Baker as the best player in American college hockey. He also happened to be the youngest player to ever win the award.

The North Vancouver native was the unanimous No. 1 overall selection in the 2024 NHL Draft, being scooped up by the Sharks and quickly signed to his three-year entry-level contract on July 6. There was never really any doubt as to whether he would go back to college or make the jump to the NHL, but it's now all-but-confirmed that he'll begin the 2024-25 campaign as San Jose's top-line pivot.

With proven goalscorer Tyler Toffoli joining the club in free agency and likely to play on his wing, as well as one of two young future stars in William Eklund or Fabian Zetterlund, Celebrini already has a decent supporting cast in his rookie season. Although Philadelphia Flyers phenom Matvei Michkov will have something to say about it — as will one of Celebrini's teammates next year (more on that in a second) — the young phenom is the early favorite to win Rookie of the Year in 2025. Let's pencil in at least 65 points if he stays healthy.

Will Smith pots over 50 points in rookie season

Along with Celebrini, the Sharks should also have 2023 No. 4 overall selection Will Smith on the opening night roster come October. Smith played for Boston College last year, ripping it up to the tune of 25 goals and 71 points in just 41 contests. That's even better than Celebrini, and the 19-year-old should also make an immediate impact in the NHL.

Smith can play both center and the wing, so there is a chance that he could line up along with Celebrini on the top-line. That would certainly be electric, but new head coach Ryan Warsofsky will likely start him on the second unit along with Mikael Granlund and one of Eklund or Zetterlund.

The Massachusetts native also has a shot at the Calder Trophy, and that's especially true if he can earn a spot on the top powerplay unit. Daily Faceoff currently projects him with the second group, and Celebrini on the top unit, but that could certainly change between now and opening night — or during the season.

While there was really no reason at all to watch the Sharks last season, the injection of Celebrini and Smith into the lineup completely transforms that in 2024-25. It will be intriguing to see how the two youngsters fare in the NHL, and whether one of them will capture the Calder Trophy next year.

Sharks still finish close to last in Western Conference

The additions of Celebrini, Smith and Toffoli, along with another year of Zetterlund and Eklund, should help this club be much more competitive than the one that couldn't even win 20 games last season. That's especially true after veterans Barclay Goodrow and Alex Wennberg were added to the mix to help shore up the forward core and mentor the young guns.

But the defensive unit remains ghastly. The addition of Jake Walman from the Detroit Red Wings was nice, and Henry Thrun showed some flashes of potential in his first season in the National, but this blue line lacks a bonafide No. 1 — or a No. 2, for that matter. Mario Ferraro is probably the best player on that core, and that does not inspire confidence despite a career-best campaign from the 25-year-old.

Although it's been a long time since the Sharks were competitive, it's hard to think that the moves made this summer will magically transform them into playoff contenders. Most likely, it will be another year of mediocrity, and San Jose will likely be competing with teams like the Calgary Flames and Anaheim Ducks to stay out of the league basement.

It could be another long season in California, but the youth revolution is coming, and one thing is for sure: this club will win many more than 19 games in 2024-25.