San Jose Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson has dominated so far this season. But with the Sharks exploring options ahead of the NHL trade deadline, it seems unlikely he finishes the season in a Sharks sweater.

Karlsson, to his credit, has long recognized the possibility of a trade. As the deadline approaches, he has stated his number one goal for this year and the rest of his career.

“I want to win,” Karlsson told the “Got Yer Back” podcast, via NHL.com. “And I think as you get older and you’ve been around for a longer time, you realize that it’s not as easy as it looks and you’ve got to hit it right at the right time.”

The Sharks’ star defenseman has played 45 games in 2022-23. And he has absolutely shined, leading all NHL defensemen in goals (15), assists (47), and points (62) this season.

After a few up and down seasons, Karlsson has re-established himself as a star in the league. Not only that, but he has a chance at cracking the 100-point plateau for the very first time in his 14-year career.

Karlsson came to the Sharks via trade ahead of the 2018-19 season. Prior to that, he spent the first years of his career north of the border with the Ottawa Senators.

As of now, the Sharks defenseman isn’t letting himself get caught up in the rumor mill. However, as we inch closer to the March 3 NHL trade deadline, things could very well change.

“I know that it’s a possibility in my future that things might change, or they might not, I don’t know,” Karlsson said. “I don’t like to live in the unknown and I don’t like to think about it too much.”