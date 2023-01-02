By Tristin McKinstry · 2 min read

San Jose Sharks star Erik Karlsson has enjoyed a career resurgence this season. After already making team history once, he has done it again on New Year’s Day amid trade speculation.

The Sharks defenseman recorded two assists in Sunday’s 5-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks. This performance extended Karlsson’s point streak to 13 games, which is a San Jose franchise record.

Karlsson set a new team benchmark in November. He became the first defenseman in team history to ever score 20 or more points in a single month. Former Sharks defenseman Brent Burns came the closest with 19 prior to Karlsson’s feat.

“Every shift he’s creating something,” longtime Sharks defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic told the media. “He’s dangerous every time he’s on the ice.”

Karlsson’s first assist came in the game’s second period. He assisted on Jonah Gadjovich’s second goal of the season to put San Jose on the board.

The Sharks took the lead at the end of the second period. Karlsson assisted on Alexander Barabanov’s sixth of the season to make it 3-2. Barabanov’s goal eventually became the game-winner, and he was named the first star of the game.

Despite Karlsson’s excellent play, the Sharks have not been great this season. San Jose sits seventh in the Central Division, seven points clear of the Anaheim Ducks for last place. The Sharks play the Ducks in their next game on January 6.

San Jose will likely look to trade Karlsson at the trade deadline, given how high his value is as of now. If the Swedish superstar can keep this up, there will certainly be no shortage of suitors come March 3.