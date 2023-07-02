It remains to be seen which team will actually push through and successfully trade for San Jose Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson. The Toronto Maple Leafs, Pittsburgh Penguins, and the Carolina Hurricanes have been linked to the blueliner in different degrees, but so far, Karlsson is still with the Sharks, with San Jose general manager Mike Grier even saying that there hasn't been much going on of late on that front.

Via Sheng Peng of NBC Sports:

Grier didn't have anything to say in regards to how an Erik Karlsson trade is coming along, says it's “really quiet” now. Had a pretty good poker face when he said this, in my opinion!

Erik Karlsson has long expressed his desire to be traded to a Stanley Cup contender in hopes of finally winning an NHL championship while he's still at the top of his game. The Maple Leafs, Penguins, and Hurricanes qualify as title contenders, with Carolina reportedly emerging as a top landing spot for the star defenseman.

Based on Peng's personal observation, Grier could just be trying to keep his cards close to his chest. The Sharks surely want the best possible package they can get in such a trade involving a player of Erik Karlsson's caliber.

Karlsson is still signed to a deal that will not expire until the end of the 2026-27 NHL season and one that carries a cap hit of $11.5 million. He played 82 games for the Sharks in the 2022-23 season and led the team with 101 points on 25 goals and 76 assists.