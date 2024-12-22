The San Jose Sharks are still working through a rebuild despite some promising play this season. Part of that rebuild includes trading productive players for assets that can benefit the team down the line. The Sharks traded goalie Mackenzie Blackwood in a massive deal with the Colorado Avalanche as part of this effort. But keeping the veteran goalie was also a possibility.

Blackwood joined the Avalanche on his birthday a week and a half ago. So far, Blackwood has turned in some incredible performances for his new team. He has played to a .938 save percentage through three games with Colorado. However, he recently admitted to being interested in remaining with the Sharks had San Jose shown interest in a contract extension.

“Yeah, for sure. I mean, if they wanted to do something like that at the time, I would have been open to it, but I don’t think they’re in the same place as me and my career. So just kind of the way things work out,” Blackwood said, via San Jose Hockey Now's Sheng Peng.

Mackenzie Blackwood reflects on career turnaround with Sharks

Mackenzie Blackwood joined the Sharks in the midst of a career crossroads. He was once seen as a potential goalie of the future for the New Jersey Devils. And he had some very solid seasons for them early in his career. However, things simply did not work out. And he was eventually traded to San Jose.

Blackwood turned his career around in a big way with San Jose, though. The former Sharks goalie had -15.87 Goals Saved Above Average in his final two seasons with the Devils, according to Evolving Hockey. In two years with the Sharks, however, he saved 0.87 goals above average. Blackwood also had 17.48 Goals Saved Above Expected during his time in California.

“It was a great opportunity. I obviously owe Griersy (Sharks GM Mike Grier) a lot of credit for that. He was with me in New Jersey. I went through a lot of injury troubles. When I got healthy, he believed in me, dropped me in and gave me a chance to play. I got myself turned around, got my game back on track,” Blackwood told Peng about his turnaround.

Now with the Avalanche, Blackwood has a chance to compete for a Stanley Cup. So far, he is taking full advantage of that opportunity and playing well in a small sample size. If he keeps it up, there is no reason to believe Colorado couldn't make a deep run in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs.