The San Jose Sharks' days of being a perennial playoff contender are far back in the rear-view mirror, and the last few seasons have been entirely forgettable. With the team still in the midst of a deep rebuild, it may be a while before the Sharks get back to where they were.

San Jose's offseason has been relatively quiet so far, with the main event of a trade involving star defenseman Erik Karlsson potentially still to come. Like most rebuilding teams, though, the Sharks haven't been too active in free agency. A few signings here and there, but nothing ground-breaking.

Free agency has mostly come to a halt, so now seems like a good time to go through each of the Sharks' signings and see how well they did.

G MacKenzie Blackwood: 2 years, $4.7 million ($2.35 million AAV)

When Blackwood first emerged on the scene with the New Jersey Devils, he looked like he could be a quality starter for years to come. He played 70 games across his first two seasons, and in each of those seasons, he had a save percentage of .915 or higher and a goals against average of less than 2.8. Keep in mind that the Devils were a mess during this time, especially on defense, and Blackwood helped keep them in games.

Fast forward to today, though, and Blackwood's shine has dulled quite a lot. He has dealt with multiple long-term injuries over the last two seasons, and his performance has suffered as a result. He has only played 47 games over the last two seasons, and his save percentage in that time is well below .900. With his underperformance and other goalies coming in, the Devils traded the pending RFA to the Sharks for merely a sixth-round pick.

In San Jose, Blackwood will likely be in a 1A-1B situation with fellow goalie Kaapo Kähkönen. The Sharks' defense isn't particularly great, but perhaps a change of scenery could be what Blackwood needs. At the very least, the Sharks didn't make a huge commitment with this move.

Grade: B-

D Kyle Burroughs: 3 years, $3.3 million ($1.1 million AAV)

Burroughs was a seventh-round pick by the New York Islanders in 2013, but he only made his NHL debut in 2021 with the Colorado Avalanche. Over the past two years with the Vancouver Canucks, he has spent most of his time in the NHL with 90 games played in that time.

Burroughs' offensive upside is extremely limited, as he has just three goals and 10 points in the NHL. His underlying stats aren't great either, with a career expected +/- of -5.8. He's a big hitter with 165 hits last season, but besides that, there's not a ton to write home about.

Grade: C-

RW Filip Zadina: 1 year, $1.1 million

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Sharks' latest signing may be their most interesting of the offseason. Zadina is a former No. 6 overall pick by the Detroit Red Wings, but he never really broke through in the Motor City. He never had more than 10 goals and 25 goals in a season, and his advanced stats weren't flattering either.

Detroit pulled the plug on the Zadina experiment this offseason, and San Jose swooped him up shortly after. The Czech forward could be an intriguing reclamation project, and the reward is potentially high if he can finally live up to his draft status. There's also very little risk to the signing, as the Sharks can just move on if this season doesn't work out. This signing earns a high grade not because of who Zadina is, but because of his potential and the minimal downside to the deal.

Grade: B+

RW Givani Smith: 1 year, $800,000

Smith is essentially a fourth-line plug at the NHL level. He has just eight goals and 18 assists in 119 NHL games, although he is decently physical. He'll likely be an extra forward with the Sharks, maybe getting into the lineup if they have some injury issues. A fine signing for just above the minimum, but nothing special.

Grade: C

Veteran minimum signings: $775,000 AAV each

To close out, we'll briefly go over the Sharks' three veteran minimum signings, all of which are forwards.

Center Jacob Peterson came to San Jose in a minor deal with the Dallas Stars at the trade deadline. All things considered, he did pretty well with two goals and eight points in 11 games. He turned 24 on Wednesday, so perhaps there is some upside and room to grow.

Center Ryan Carpenter is another fourth-line grinder who will likely be an extra forward in San Jose. Last season with the New York Rangers, he appeared in 22 games and scored one goal and three points. He has scored around 15-20 points in the past, but at 32, he's unlikely to repeat that production again.

Center Nathan Todd, 27, has yet to make his NHL debut. Last season with the Springfield Thunderbirds, the St. Louis Blues' AHL affiliate, he scored eight goals and 14 points in 16 games. Maybe he makes his NHL debut in San Jose, but he will likely be in the minors most of the time.

Overall, nothing all that special, but veteran minimum signings rarely are.