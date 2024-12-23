The San Jose Sharks drafted Macklin Celebrini first overall in the 2024 NHL Draft. Celebrini immediately signed with the Sharks, forgoing his remaining college eligibility. So far, that move has been the correct one. He has played well for San Jose in the early going. And he is about to put on a show against his hometown Vancouver Canucks.

The Sharks take on the Canucks in Vancouver at Rogers Arena on Monday. Celebrini has not played in Vancouver as an NHL player to this point. It is sure to be a rather special night for the 2024 first-overall pick. The young San Jose forward admitted to picturing this moment in his head as a child when speaking after practice on Sunday.

“Skating here when I was younger, I kind of tried to put myself in an NHL player’s situation or shoes and pretend to be them and now I’m practicing here and getting ready for the game,” Celebrini said Sunday, via NHL.com. “It’s pretty surreal.”

Sharks' Macklin Celebrini has a family connection to Canucks

Macklin Celebrini grew up as a fan of the Canucks in North Vancouver. He returned to the city back in the spring to watch them take on the Edmonton Oilers in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, as well. But his connection to the team goes further than fan interest.

Celebrini's father, Rick, worked for the Canucks from 2014 to 18. Rick Celebrini is currently with the NBA's Golden State Warriors. In saying this, the junior Celebrini's connection to the team is rather unique. Playing in the city as an NHLer was always a dream, and it will be quite the moment for the Sharks star rookie when the puck drops on Monday.

“I think every time I was here, I'd want to skate and kind of get on that ice, just because the NHL has always been a dream of mine, and to do that as a kid was pretty cool,” Celebrini said, via NHL.com “And now [Monday] is going to be pretty cool as well.”

Celebrini has played 24 games to this point in the year. He has scored 11 goals and 23 points during that time. Furthermore, he has scored eight points in his last six games. The young Sharks star hopes to continue this fine run of form on Monday as San Jose seeks just its second win over the previous nine games.