San Jose Sharks centre Macklin Celebrini showed his appreciation for Sidney Crosby ahead of his first game against the Penguins' legend. The number one overall pick from the 2024 NHL Entry Draft has struggled with injuries in his young career. Despite the early health struggles, Celebrini will check something off his bucket list in his seventh career game by playing his idol. The North Vancouver native got honest about the importance of facing off with Crosby to NHL reporter for theScore Sean O'Leary.

“He's (Crosby) been the face of the league for so long that it doesn't even feel real. We grew up getting his jersey, getting his sticks. I always wanted to be like him, watching his highlights, so I couldn't be more excited to actually play against him now. He's one of the best players to have ever played the game. I mean, the pace that he's still keeping now, how he's producing and playing now, you can argue he's still at the top of his game. He hasn't lost anything. I couldn't be more excited to play against him.”

Macklin Celebrini's shaky start could still lead to an iconic career

Celebrini's comments about Sidney Crosby are completely accurate. The icon is making history every time he laces up the skates. Despite being 37 years old, “Sid the Kid” still plays much younger than his age. Through 19 games this season, Crosby has recorded 18 points with six goals and twelve assists. Based on his recent form, doesn't look like the Canadian icon will retire anytime soon.

Celebrini, on the other hand, is just getting started with his career. The 18-year-old became the youngest winner of the Hobey Baker Award as the NCAA's top collegiate hockey player in 2024 before declaring for the draft. After a stellar training camp with the Sharks, Celebrini was poised to hit the ground running in San Jose. Despite the slow start due to health issues, Macklin has recorded four points in his six games in the NHL.

As the Sharks get the face of their young core back, the franchise will look to break out of last place in the Pacific Division. San Jose has only 13 points in 18 games, which is second-last in the entire NHL. While there are plenty of games left, the Sharks will need to quickly get their act together if they want to surpass last year's total. And 47 points is not exactly a successful season for a franchise that made the playoffs 14 out of the 15 years in the early 2000s.

Overall, San Jose is in the rebuilding phase. Having not made the playoffs since 2018-2019, Celebrini and the rest of the roster are a work in progress. Still, a win on Saturday against Pittsburgh would do a lot for the 18-year-old and the franchise's overall confidence.