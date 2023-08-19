The San Jose Sharks are adding two former Buffalo Sabres legends to their scouting department after hiring Ryan Miller and Thomas Vanek, GM Mike Grier announced on Friday.

Miller will join the organization in a goaltending scouting and development role, while Vanek will join in an amateur scouting position based in Minnesota.

Grier played alongside both Miller and Vanek with the Sabres, both from 2004-06 and again between 2009-11. Neither player ever suited up for the Sharks in their respective careers.

The 43-year-old Ryan Miller played 796 games over 18 NHL seasons with the Sabres, St. Louis Blues, Vancouver Canucks, and Anaheim Ducks. The American won the Vezina Trophy as the league's best goaltender in 2010, and was named MVP at the Olympics the same year.

He accumulated a 391-289-88 record with an excellent .914 save percentage and 2.64 goals against average over his career. He is the all-time wins leader among US born players and is second on the list in shutouts and games played.

“Miller will scout draft-eligible goaltenders as the Sharks goalie scout, and also assist Director, Goaltending Evgeni Nabokov in the organization's development of the goaltending prospects and players,” the official release stated.

Thomas Vanek, 39, was electric for the Sabres over nine seasons, scoring 373 goals and 789 points in 1029 games. He bounced around after his time in Western New York, playing for the New York Islanders, Montreal Canadiens, Minnesota Wild, Detroit Red Wings, Florida Panthers, Vancouver Canucks and Columbus Blue Jackets before retiring in 2020.

He was a two-time 40-goal scorer with Buffalo, and led the league in power-play goals in 2008-09. He ranks fifth all-time in Buffalo's franchise history with 254 goals.

“Vanek will scout the Minnesota region for the Sharks,” the release said. “Prior to his professional career, he helped Minnesota win the NCAA National Championship in 2003, was named to the All-Tournament Team. After his retirement following the 2018-19 season, Vanek has also served as an assistant coach for Stillwater High at the USHS level.”

Along with Ryan Miller and Thomas Vanek, the Sharks also hired Jaren Burke from the Toronto Maple Leafs and Igor Eronko from the KHL's Avangard Omsk to the scouting department ahead of the 2023-24 season.